06/12/2023 – 11:37 am

The Coincident and Leading Global Barometers of the Economy retreated in June, after three months of “relative stability”, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

The result, influenced by the worsening economic environment in the Asia, Pacific & Africa and Europe regions, reflects “the difficulties of the recovery process of world economic activity in 2023”.

The Coincident Global Economic Barometer dropped 1.4 points in June to 83.9 points. The Leading Global Economic Barometer shrank by 3.3 points to 91.7 points.

“The expectation of a more robust recovery in the level of activity after the easing of sanitary restrictions in China at the beginning of the year has been frustrated by the resilience of challenges to the world economy. The persistence of the inflationary process, the continuity of the armed conflict in Europe and credit restrictions resulting from problems in the North American banking sector are already being felt in the performance of the Global Coincident Barometer, as well as generating expectations of an additional deceleration throughout the second half of the year. year, which in turn explains the result of the Antecedent Barometer in June”, evaluated Paulo Picchetti, researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV (Ibre/FGV), in an official note.

The Coincident Barometer reflects the current state of economic activity. The Leading Barometer gives a cyclical signal about three to six months ahead of real economic developments. The two indicators are produced by the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV (Ibre/FGV) in collaboration with the Swiss Economic Institute KOF at ETH Zurich.

On the Global Coincident Barometer, the Asia Pacific & Africa region contributed -1.1 points and Europe -0.5 points. The Western Hemisphere has a positive impact of 0.2 points.

“The three indicators seem to find some upward resistance, reflecting the still moderate pace of recovery of the world economy, influenced by the effects of the generalized monetary tightening and uncertainty regarding the pace of growth of the Chinese economy”, justified the FGV.

In the Global Antecedent Barometer, the Asia Pacific & Africa region contributes -3.2 points, while Europe impacts -1.3 points. The Western Hemisphere contributes in the opposite direction, with another 1.2 points.

“The level of indicators, in general, suggests more pessimistic expectations for activity in Europe and the Western Hemisphere – motivated by the inflation scenario and high interest rates – and moderate expectations for economic growth in the Asia, Pacific & Africa region” , assessed the FGV.























