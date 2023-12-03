Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stressed that the “Global Alliance for Tolerance” has the capabilities and capabilities that enable it to enhance international understanding of sustainability and help develop a comprehensive strategy to develop a common goal and a clear understanding of these issues among people of different cultures, calling on everyone To channel their ability to build peace and prosperity around the world.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said: “Let us declare together our commitment to finding common ground to heal the wounds and prevent further threats to our environment, and affirm our conviction that we all live in one world, and we must contribute to the progress of humanity, and to unleash the power of education and its role in creating new solutions to the challenges of sustainability and the environment.” And to celebrate successful global models that confirm the ability of peace and tolerance to drive development and a sustainable future globally.”

This came during Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak’s opening of the “Global Alliance for Tolerance” summit, organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the Council of Muslim Elders, on the sidelines of the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai, under the slogan “ “United by our common humanity,” with the participation of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Rebecca Greenspan, the High Representative of the United Nations for the Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos, the Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, Afra Al-Sabri, and a large number of intellectual, international, and religious leaders. During its sessions, the summit addressed two main topics: “ Promoting sustainable development through dialogue and inclusion, and a multidimensional approach to a sustainable future, with the participation of prominent international figures in various fields.

During his opening speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed all international figures participating in the annual meeting of the Alliance Summit, and said: “This meeting carries great importance, because it coincides with the holding of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates, and I am confident that this forum will provide a platform It is important to discuss and analyze the vital relationship between tolerance and sustainability, and we are very proud that this forum highlights the importance of tolerance in confronting climate change and global warming, as the Conference of the Parties affirms that the relationship between the commitment to protecting the environment and its sustainability must be integrated with the world’s display of the spirit of tolerance, and that global cooperation “This urgent issue requires establishing an effective dialogue governed by empathy, compassion and honesty, so that tolerance is the foundation of collective action on sustainability.”

He added: “COP28 participants from all over the world are coming together in pursuit of a common goal, which is to limit global warming to below pre-industrial levels, and help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stressed that the participants who engage in the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in a collective dialogue push the people of this planet to think carefully about shared values ​​and their role in addressing the challenges we face.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said: “At the Global Alliance for Tolerance, we believe that a tolerant society is one that takes whatever measures it can to answer these important questions. We, in the United Arab Emirates, are proud of being a tolerant and peaceful society. We see around us the returns to prosperity and sustainability associated with tolerance. It appears from our experience that countries that value tolerance are the ones that enjoy most peace and successful commercial activity.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak explained that under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the United Arab Emirates is working hard to spread the spirit of tolerance and fruitful coexistence throughout the planet, which is consistent with its role. With its duty to spread hope and optimism in the souls of people, and thanks to our wise leadership, the UAE has committed to building bridges of communication between the peoples of the world and celebrating their commonalities, stressing that this stems from its awareness that building a sustainable society is one of the most important challenges of the 21st century, and based on Through the efforts and initiatives of His Highness the President of the State, sustainability has become an Emirati approach, and must become the dominant motivation for all effective actions that will intelligently and fairly take into account economic, social, cultural, preventive and environmental needs.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak appreciated the sincere call from His Highness the President of the State for international cooperation and the launch of joint initiatives to confront climate challenges, stressing that holding the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates is an affirmation of the UAE’s commitment to working with all peoples of the world in facing major challenges.

For his part, the United Nations High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos, stressed in his speech to the recipient that the “Global Alliance for Tolerance” can play an important role in promoting human values ​​and supporting issues of global peace and coexistence.

Following the keynote speeches of the summit, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak opened the open discussion sessions that focused on the importance of promoting sustainable development through dialogue.

The session focused on enhancing dialogue and social interaction that can enhance mutual understanding and acceptance of different points of view, build bridges of communication, and encourage understanding between different communities, paving the way for cooperation and common understanding towards the goals of sustainable development.

The discussions confirmed that community interaction and comprehensive dialogue play a vital role in achieving sustainable development.

Nahyan bin Mubarak:

• Thanks to our wise leadership, the UAE has committed to building bridges of communication between the peoples of the world and celebrating their commonalities.

• We in the UAE are proud to be a tolerant and peaceful society, and we see around us the returns of prosperity and sustainability associated with tolerance.

• Session discussions emphasized the vital role of community interaction, dialogue, and human values ​​in achieving sustainable development.