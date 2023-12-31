Franz Beckenbauer He is a legend of German and world football, a former two-time winner of the Golden Balland who at 78 years old generates concern about his state of health, according to the latest revelations.

According to revelations from his own brother, Walter Beckenbauerwhich will appear in a documentary that will be broadcast by the German public television channel ARD, the former soccer player does not seem to be going through his best moment.

Walter revealed that his brother is not “well” and described his health as a “constant up and down.”

“If I said now that it was fine, I would be lying, and I don't like to lie. It's not going well, it's a constant up and down.”revealed his brother.

Apparently, since April his health has worsened. The weekly Spiegel recently warned about the delicate situation of the legendary former German national team player, indicating that an emotional shock could seriously compromise his clinical situation, which has seen a “significant deterioration” in his judgment and memory, with no expectation of recovery.

The documentary, which narrates key episodes of his life and career, will be published in full on January 2 by the consortium of German public broadcasters (ARD).

The 'Kaiser' has already undergone two heart surgeries and a hip implant. Furthermore, he revealed to 'Bunte' magazine in 2019 that he had lost vision in one eye during his golf tournament.

Beckenbauer won two Golden Balls and was included in 2020 in the award's historic Dream Team, in addition to being honorary president of Bayern Munich.

