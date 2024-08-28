Liwa College announced that the Bachelor of Business Administration has obtained international accreditation from the International Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT International) in the United Kingdom, which is one of the leading professional bodies in the field of supply chains, logistics and transportation, which helps members and institutions acquire the knowledge, insights and skills in the field of logistics and transportation that graduates need upon entering the labor market.

Dr. Anas Al Qudah, Dean of the College of Business Administration at Liwa College, said: “With this accreditation, Liwa College is the first higher education institution accredited by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates to receive this type of accreditation for its undergraduate programs. In addition to the local accreditation by the Commission for Academic Accreditation in the United Arab Emirates (CAA), and the international accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs in the United States of America (ACBSP), this new accreditation by the International Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) in the United Kingdom is the culmination of the efforts made by the college’s administration for excellence, sustainability, and keeping pace with the requirements of the local and international labor market.”

Dr. Khawla Al Khaili, Head of the Industrial Management Department at Liwa College, stressed that the importance of this accreditation lies in keeping pace with the logistics industry in the UAE, which has witnessed significant growth over the years due to the country’s strategic location and its continuous investment in infrastructure, as the future of transportation and logistics in the country is set for a major transformation with the emergence of autonomous control technologies and artificial intelligence.

She added: The new international accreditation CILT International qualifies students to obtain the professional certificate in logistics and transportation issued by the United Kingdom upon completion of the requirements of the Bachelor’s program in Industrial Management at Liwa College. This achievement also makes Liwa College an accredited center in the United Arab Emirates to grant this professional certificate in logistics and transportation issued by the United Kingdom. Liwa College also opens its doors to all university students and individuals interested in the field of transportation and logistics to join this program to be among the distinguished group of graduates in the United Arab Emirates.