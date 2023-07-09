from the newsroomi

Traveling abroad or investing in international markets can be challenging when it comes to managing finances in different countries. With the advancement of financial technology, several global account options have emerged that facilitate the process, offering savings and convenience to users.

What is a global account?

A global account is a financial solution that allows users to carry out international transactions such as money transfers, currency conversions and overseas payments. These accounts are made to simplify financial management in different countries, eliminating the need to open multiple bank accounts in different locations.

How does it work?

Global accounts operate on the basis of advanced financial technologies and allow users to transact in multiple currencies. These accounts are usually offered by digital financial institutions, which have an online platform or mobile application to access and manage the account. Users can convert currencies, send and receive international payments and, in some cases, receive a physical or virtual card to use for purchases abroad. Some institutions also allow the purchase of shares abroad.

cheapest dollar

Global accounts may offer cheaper USD compared to other exchange options due to a few factors:

Real exchange rates: Many global accounts use real and transparent exchange rates, which reflect the market value of currencies. This means that the customer gets an exchange rate close to that which is widely used in the financial market, without hidden margins or exorbitant fees.

Peer-to-peer model: Some global accounts, such as Wise, use a peer-to-peer model, where money transfers are combined with those of other users who have opposing needs. This allows you to avoid intermediary exchange fees and reduce overall transaction costs, resulting in lower fees for customers.

Lean cost structure: Digital financial institutions that offer global accounts often have leaner cost structures than traditional banks. This is because they do not have physical branches and operate mainly online, which reduces operating costs. This savings can be passed on to customers in the form of more advantageous exchange rates.

Transaction volume: Global accounts often handle a high volume of international transactions on a daily basis. This allows them to negotiate preferential rates and access more competitive exchange rates. With greater volume, the company can obtain better conditions to offer more attractive values ​​to customers.

It is important to note that exchange rates can vary from one institution to another and it is recommended that you compare different global account providers to find the option that offers the best rates and terms for your specific needs.

What accounts are there on the market?

C6 Bank: C6 Bank is a Brazilian digital financial institution offering the C6 Global Account. With it, customers can carry out international transactions in several currencies without the need to open accounts abroad. It is possible to maintain a balance in reais and convert it to other currencies when necessary.

At C6 Bank, the exchange rate used for the dollar is the commercial exchange rate plus 2% bank fees when the market is open or 4% when the market is closed. In addition, the customer pays the 1.1% IOF tax.

Wise: Formerly known as TransferWise, Wise is an online platform that offers a multi-currency account. Users can maintain a balance in different currencies and carry out international transfers quickly and economically, using the real and transparent exchange rate. The company offers accounts in more than 50 different currencies and a card to use these currencies in more than 100 countries in stores and to withdraw money at ATMs.

Wise’s quote changes from currency to currency, because each country’s banking system has specific costs. In the case of the dollar, the quotation is the commercial dollar, plus 1.33% of the company’s tariff and IOF of 1.1%.

Inter: Banco Inter, a Brazilian digital financial institution, also offers a solution for global accounts. Customers can open a dollar account in the United States and enjoy benefits such as international transfers and an international debit card.

The institution uses the commercial dollar as a reference for quotation, but at times the bank rate may be closer or farther from this reference.

Nomad: Nomad is the first Brazilian fintech to offer a current account in dollars. Through the online platform, users can maintain a balance in several currencies, send and receive international payments, access a debit card for global use and make investments in the US market. Despite being a global digital account, it is aimed at Brazilians and has service in Portuguese.

In the case of Nomad, the dollar exchange rate varies according to the customer’s relationship with the company. That is, the more he uses, the less he pays in fees, which can vary from 2% to 1%.

Avenue: Avenue is an investment platform that offers access to US stocks and ETFs to Brazilian investors. Through Avenue’s global account, users can carry out investment transactions in dollars, diversifying their portfolios in international markets.

At Avenue, there is no exchange fee, that is, the customer does not pay any additional amount for currency conversion, but there is another fee called spread, which varies according to the total amount in custody and the term. This rate varies between 2.5% and 1.4%.

What is the best option to use when traveling abroad and for investing?

Choosing the best global account option depends on each user’s individual needs and preferences. When planning international travel, it is important to consider factors such as ease of use, exchange rates offered, availability of an international debit card, and convenience of accessing financial services abroad.

As for international investments, it is essential to analyze factors such as the variety of assets available, the fees charged, platform security and the quality of customer support. The companies mentioned above have distinct characteristics that can serve different profiles of travelers and investors.

Each fintech has different advantages and extra services, so it is important for the customer to be aware before making their choices. If, on the one hand, Wise offers the best dollar rates, for example, on the other hand, Nomad offers the possibility of investing abroad. C6 is a complete bank, which offers many other services in addition to the global account.
























