Carlos and Aryna were born on May 5th and were celebrated at the Masters 1000, but in a different way. Andreescu and Azarenka have argued on social media. But the previous one with Runes…

Francis Sessa

The cake of discord. At the Masters 1000 in Madrid, he discusses the difference in treatment for Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, both born on May 5th. And yet, there are several points of contact between the two: number 2 in the ATP and WTA rankings respectively, Grand Slam champions, finalists in the Spanish tournament. All this was not enough to celebrate the birthday of one and the other in the same way: the cake reserved for the El Palmar tennis player was decidedly larger and more sumptuous, which sparked the controversy on social networks.

the reactions — Alcaraz received the dessert on the pitch after his success against Borna Coric. Sabalenka won her semifinal against Maria Sakkari on Thursday and thus posed with the cake inside the Caja Magica facility. The difference between the two cakes started the criticisms, with the boy Alcaraz decidedly more “privileged” than his colleague Sabalenka. Obviously the comparison between the two photos made the rounds of social media and reached colleagues of the two: Bianca Andreescu commented with a clear “it doesn’t seem right”, while Vika Azarenka shared a tweet that spoke of “difference in treatment astounding” adding that “there could not have been a more accurate adjective about the difference in treatment”. See also The possible rivals of Boca and River in the Copa Libertadores de América

the rune case — The precedent of Holger Rune – who had celebrated his birthday in Madrid on April 29 – can help shed light on the matter. The young Dane had posed with a cake that was decidedly more similar to Sabalenka’s than the one dedicated to Alcaraz. Which may suggest a favorable treatment for the young Spaniard as a home idol, rather than a case of belittling the Belarusian player. What is certain is that the two celebrations, on the same day, clash with each other.