goodbye to glitter for parties, as before, straws for drinks and plastic cutlery and tableware for meals were limited. Year after year, the European Commission restricts the use of polluting everyday objects. The last one has been, precisely, that fine metallic-colored powder that is used for decoration: it will be prohibited as of October 17, along with other products to which microplastics are added. This measure joins the ban on selling products made with single-use plastic, established a year and a half ago in Spain by the Waste Law, although they are still there because it is allowed to market the reserves that the stores already had. Production companies are already looking for alternatives such as biodegradable materials or cardboard to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

In 2019, the European Commission promoted a directive prohibiting the sale of these products. The long-term goal is to reduce microplastic pollution by 30% and remove 90% of single-use plastic bottles from circulation through deposit and refund systems by 2029. The most recent measure foresees prevent half a million tons of microplastics from entering the seas, as explained on X (formerly Twitter) by the European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius. The European Union defines them as synthetic polymer particles smaller than five millimeters that are organic, insoluble and resistant to degradation. Glitter with microplastics will be the first of the products to be banned, while the rest will have a few more months to adapt and develop alternatives.

Plastics account for between 80% and 85% of the garbage that is dumped into the oceans, according to a report by the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN). As a consequence, several scientific studies have detected the presence of microplastics in some fish, such as sardines or anchovies, although there is still no consensus on their impact on human health. This material has also been identified in the placenta of pregnant women, according to a study carried out in 2020 by the journal Environmental International. The head of Greenpeace’s Consumer and Biodiversity campaigns, Julio Barea, criticizes the speeches of “greenwashing”—understood as an advertising practice that seeks to create an image of ecological responsibility—and is skeptical about the application of “short-term” measures.

These are some of the everyday plastic products that are beginning to be banished and the alternatives that have made their way in recent years in Spain:

Purpurin

Goodbye to brilli brilli at events if it is not sustainable. The European Union prohibits the sale of non-stick glitter because Community legislation on chemicals provides for preventing the release of these synthetic particles. As an alternative, you can use the proposal that a team of scientists from the University of Cambridge offered in 2021. An option based on cellulose crystals to reflect light and generate shine, but without plastics. In addition, there are other products based on algae and mineral pigments. Sustainability accompanies comfort in this case, since biodegradable glitter has another advantage: it is easier to clean from the skin and clothes.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. Subscribe

Bags

The usual drawer reserved for plastic bags in the kitchen is increasingly empty. On July 1, 2018, free delivery of this product at points of sale such as supermarkets was prohibited. Although their price is not high – they cost around 10 cents – this measure has encouraged the purchase of reusable bags made of textile materials. It must be clarified that the regulations exclude small bags necessary for hygiene reasons, such as those delivered to pharmacies or bulk purchase fruit shops. For Barea, the solution is to “promote the reuse” of this type of products.

Straws

The omnipresence of this product in nightcaps or summer drinks before its ban suggested a slow and progressive elimination. The main bet has been to replace them with biodegradable or cardboard ones, although it is still possible to find plastic ones in shops and hospitality establishments. The consumption of straws in Spain reached 13 million units per day, according to a Greenpeace study carried out in 2018. For Barea, the “lack of control and laxity of legislation” are the main reasons why the presence of plastic straws single-use remains “usual”. In addition, he complains about the “contradiction” of having changed the straws in the packaging of bricks for cardboard ones, but that “their packaging remains plastic.” An alternative that is being developed embryonically in Spain are edible straws, which do not generate waste and can already be found in some establishments.

plastic tableware

From 2023, restaurant businesses must charge for disposable containers such as glasses, lids, caps or containers. The Government intends to discourage the use of plastic with a tax of 0.45 euros per kilo manufactured. For this reason, the most innovative resources such as edible tableware and biodegradable tableware have been tested in restaurants. At the 2019 London Marathon, an isotonic drink packaged in seaweed capsules was offered. The packaging was edible, but it could also be thrown away because it was biodegradable. The industry is at the service of sustainability and there are more and more alternatives, for example, bamboo tableware is a rising trend as an alternative solution to plastic. In addition, it is suitable for placing in the dishwasher.

Fruit wrapped in plastic

“Strip the fruit” is the motto that several environmental organizations such as Greenpeace have launched in numerous advertising campaigns to raise awareness among supermarkets. Half of Spaniards buy their fruits and vegetables in large stores and only 40% consume in bulk, according to the Spanish Association of Manufacturers and Distributors in 2019. Therefore, more and more entities are betting on cotton mesh, the bag of paper and cardboard boxes versus plastics.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter