Not everything in this life is about appreciating fan service

The first big anime of the year arrived in just a few days, despite competing against Kimetsu no Yaiba Y Shingeki no Kyojin. That is My Dress Up Darlingbut if you think you’re getting the hang of it, let me tell you that you’re wrong.

If you are one of those who say that the anime died because you see two teenagers doing teenage thingslet me tell you that the chavorrucos club is on the other side.

But if you are also one of those who are just waiting for any opportunity to bring out their baser instincts because you don’t know how to understand the hormonal development of your peers… hey, guys, the dump is over there.

the problem with My Dress Up Darling is that it is easy to get lost in its trifles. It is an anime that lends itself a lot to it, because there is 2D meat and topics that even seem like memes, such as ecchi games and cosplay, the kind that flood Reddit so much and searches for EarthGamertruth?

But even if you want to ignore the fact that everything is deeper than your laziness and your intellectual laziness want to ensure, there it is and don’t worry, the explanation is coming.

Marin Kitagawa is more than what your fever wants to make you believe | Source: CloverWorks

In the wide world of gnoñería, we have endless hobbies and tastes and, in many ways, that cosmaker obsessed with sewing, tailoring and 2D husbandosis not very different from the engineer who spends the night programming an LED panel to say good morning to your grandmother.

And these tastes, generally, are underestimated precisely because of the passion that those who enjoy them give them and that is, finally, the center of this anime. Kitagawa and Gojo suffer from the same: lack of recognition of their hobbies.

This anime begins with a sequence in which we clearly see how the protagonist of this story has to hide his taste for making dolls because “it’s for girls”, and the first time we see Marin as a person and not as a secondary character, he confesses his love of video games, ecchi and becoming a character even through the cosplay.

How we live our passions strongly affects our personal development | Source: Square Enix

My Dress Up Darling It shows us the meeting of two hobbies that complement each other, with a teenage love story like many others that we have always seen for years.

Yes, there is fanservice, but it has been since Evangelion Y Cowboy Bebop until Shin Chan Y Pop Team Epic And first of all, remember that this is not a guarantee that something is good or bad.

We recommend: Shizuku-Tan came out of Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo suru with a flirty cosplay

The only thing that can really show us that something is of quality is its narrative, its character development, its animation, direction and other things that we usually do not notice when we see Chinese monkeys to satisfy our need to escape from the real world.

So stay calm. Go My Dress Up Darlingthat the world is not going to end if you watch an anime that is not about giving each other bread every five secondsbut also don’t ignore that under all that armor of banalities, there is a story that speaks of what we like and how we enjoy and share it.

Don’t forget to comment on the TierraGamer’s social networks or join our Discord server to continue the conversation.