Even so, there is no shortage of players who, after eating so well, come to complain. The worst thing is that they do things that don’t really matter or that many of us don’t care about.

The most recent example is the Starfield menu which is already generating controversy for being minimalist. Which makes us think about the nature of those who complain. Are you really a gamer? Or are you just here to make others feel bad for what they like?

Why do you only complain and not enjoy video games anymore?

This phenomenon is very common, especially in the most anticipated video games.

Unfortunately this is a phenomenon that is becoming very common. Especially in some of the most anticipated video games. Some people seem to have no other purpose in life than to go against the grain. Everything to feel unique and different. So they start looking for even the slightest, small and insignificant flaw to complain about something.

Now there is the issue with Starfield. It hasn’t even hit the market yet and it’s already generating enormous controversy for a simple menu. Several people in networks assure that the menu is a window of what awaits us in the title. With empty worlds and nothing to do. That?!

A menu is only the first step towards adventure. Also, you have to be honest. Most of us don’t even see the menu, we just hit the continue button as soon as it appears. Now they come out with that it is part of the great gaming experience and that it is a reflection of everything we can expect.

Starfield is the most recent, but not the only one

Now several complaints are focused towards the menu of Starfieldbut throughout the year we have seen more. Many aimed at some of the games that are already considered the best of 2023 by critics and audiences.

Tears of the Kingdom and Hi Fi Rush are among the most fun video games you can enjoy this year. But it didn’t take long for toxic players to complain about its graphics. Hey, these are video games, not movies nominated for best special effects.

We can’t forget either Resident Evil 4 Remake which managed to outperform the original in many respects. But they came up with the idea of ​​making Ashley more independent and that she would need fewer rescues from Leon. How dare they?

Perhaps one that shows us that some gamers are very selfish and only think about them are the complaints about the objects of final fantasy 16 They make life easier for players. What’s wrong with more people being able to enjoy these stories?

And not to mention the recent obsession with frames per second. There are many examples of games that received negative feedback after it was revealed that they did not run at more than 30 FPS. Which for some already makes them totally unplayable things.

Surely many are no longer from the time where the start menu was only the name of the game with the words start and password. Not to mention that we had to pretend that some colored squares were intrepid soldiers defending the land. You have it easy, carnal.

Enjoy video games and let others do the same

Seeing so many silly complaints makes us wonder if those who make them really love video games or if they are just inattentive people looking to create controversy with whatever. It seems that they forget that the important thing about video games are the memories, the experiences and above all the fun that they can give us.

What does a menu, graphics, frames per second and minor changes in the story matter when in essence it is a video game that everyone can enter to enjoy it. Stop looking for even the smallest negative detail to disqualify something. At the end of the day everyone has their tastes and knows if they will buy a game or not.

Play and let play. If you don’t like something or it doesn’t appeal to you for this or that reason, don’t consume it, don’t talk about it and that’s it.. There is no reason for you to go to any Internet forum that allows you to try to convince everyone that you are right.

The only thing that you are going to achieve is to preserve the toxicity that is so present in the medium and that all the rest of us who do enjoy video games will only see you as a crazy person from the center. Look, an empty menu! … Who cares? Play, enjoy it and if it has real errors, then come and complain with real and important arguments.

