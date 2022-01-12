The end of Shingeki no Kyojin It only belongs to those who heard Hajime Isayama’s heart

It is a fact: the end of Shingeki no Kyojin is closer than ever and like manga fans, you will have the opportunity to see it animated by the magical hands of MAPPA. However, it must be made clear that this ending, which has already caused controversy among the readers of this story, will surely raise a lot of sand, stones and even entire mountains among anime fans.

Why? Well, it’s simple. Sometimes things don’t go the way you want and Shingeki no Kyojin has the ending that Hajime Isayama wanted, not the one you or any other fandom wanted. We are not precisely going to discuss the end of the anime here because it is not about spoiling you, little creature that came across this video.

The idea is that, before the moment arrives, you prepare yourself and one of two things happens: one, that you do not give yourself a holy blow to reality; or two, that you become worthy of this ending … because it never hurts to emphasize that it is completely consistent and coherent.

As one sage said: let’s start at the beginning.

Shingeki no Kyojin It belongs to those who lived it

Eren’s Odyssey and the Legion of Reconnaissance is the clear display of how armies, war and politics pass over all the innocent, generating a spiral of pain and resentment that accumulates on the shoulders of all humanity.

The ending will leave you well like this, ‘anger. | Source: MAPPA

Eren’s plan and the founder it is nothing but all the dirt accumulated under the carpet. It is a direct and clear example of how humanity has only become involved in its own violence, taking it to the extreme, which will lead us to annihilation if there is no brake.

The final conflict of Shingeki no Kyojin It is the last drop of that great glass of war that was cooked for 10 years. How to solve it? It’s easy, but maybe you don’t deserve that answer, just like Marvel fans didn’t deserve Thanos’ defeat.

Are you on the side of Ereh Yega or humanity? | Source: MAPPA

Are you ready for this ending? Surely not, but you just need to look back at human history to understand why this ending exists.

