Outside of that we will see more details about StarfieldWe don’t know what other revelations they have in store. Although with the titles that have been announced in the past, we may already have a little idea. Personally we are of the belief that for this showcase Xbox should bring out all its heavy weapons to generate excitement and perhaps return to its old glories.

2023 hasn’t been the year of Xbox, but that may change

This 2023 has been a bit busy for Xbox, starting with the great brake that the United Kingdom put on its planned acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. We also can’t forget Phil Spencer’s statements that they’ll never catch up with PlayStation and Nintendo, as well as his admission that they missed out on the Xbox One generation.

In addition to this, the desire of the brand’s fans to reveal more details of their announced games is increasingly felt on social networks. After all we know that the company has some very exciting titles in the oven. However, very few of them even have a release window. This should change with your showcase.

The different developers should show signs of life and what better than an already established release date so that fans have a clear picture of what they can expect on their console. An already established and steady lineup of upcoming releases might even attract new fans.

The showcase presents a unique opportunity

The Xbox Showcase on June 11 presents a great opportunity to assuage the doubts of your fans and perhaps attract many new converts.

In addition, it should learn from the mistakes of the competition to give us an unforgettable show. By giving us a show focused on the benefits that your loyal customers can enjoy and not presenting multiplatform titles or presenting them to the minimum.

What they should do with this showcase is answer the question Why should we have an Xbox? The answer should be a plethora of flashy exclusives and perhaps very attractive additions to your services.

Ideally, they would also present gameplay from their upcoming projects. Since a CGI trailer no longer causes the same impact as seeing what will await us when playing. Not to mention that they could then display the 12 teraflops that their marketing team talks about so much. Since until now there are few Xbox Series X / S titles that look graphically amazing.

Xbox is capable of great things and it’s time to prove it

Xbox owns very talented developers, who have already announced the projects they are working on. Many of them would cause great excitement with more details at the showcase. Gather samples and new trailers for titles like hellblade II, The Outer Worlds 2, Perfect Dark or even the new Gears of War They could be perfect complements to accompany Starfield.

Not to mention that they could apply a worthy surprise to us as it was Hi Fi Rush with some title or titles that can be played immediately after the presentation. After all this worked very well for them in the past.

The reality is that they have many tools to succeed and they should use everything they have to show their strength.. Xbox has given us jewels that gave us good memories and that are still quite enjoyable today despite the passing of the years.

Although they have lost a generation, they are still in time to get back on track and remind us that they are one of the three great powers in video games. Nor can we forget that we are almost three years away from the start of the new generation of consoles. So it’s about time they convinced us to take the leap with them. We’ll see next June 11 if they manage to do it.

