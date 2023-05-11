













This was particularly marked in the early months of 2023, with some pretty disastrous PC ports. Why is it a phenomenon that seems to be growing? Here we analyze the situation and we will try to answer the question: Whose fault is it when games break?

The business behind video games may be a factor

One of the first considerations that we must make is the business side of video games. Since at the end of everything, although it is entertainment, it must represent a profit for its creators.

In addition, currently the production of triple-A games has skyrocketed. Some have even crossed the billion dollar barrier. Which increases the pressure for a title to be successful.

In addition to this, development times also increased considerably. A triple header that starts development now probably wouldn’t come before 2029. However, so many years in the oven can be counterproductive. Which in turn can cause decisions to be made more focused on financial results. Like the fact that he already got a degree despite his problems. This in an attempt to recover the huge investment that has already been made in it, while not putting more capital into it.

Patch dependency is also another possible culprit

Creating video games is not an easy task, especially with the large scales that some are reaching. Despite all the quality control that can be thrown into it, obviously there will be bugs that will creep in. No game is perfect. However, we cannot rule out that some studios get too confident because of the possibility of adding patches in the future.

This is somewhat linked to the previous point. Video games have to be released in certain specific windows to maximize their sales chances. Either to coincide with certain events or not to directly compete with similar or very popular games.

This sometimes involves making some sacrifices. This seems to be minimized by the ability of the digital world to continue improving video games even when they are already in the hands of consumers. Unfortunately, it is increasingly common for broken games to come out, while the studios simply apologize and promise to fix it over time.

Of course there are video games that have been saved, but it seems that releasing titles with more errors than acceptable is becoming the norm and not the exception. It has created a kind of dependency on patches or day one updates. What in an ideal world should not be.

Consumers also have a weight in the production of video games

Finally we have the consumer side. Since they are the ones who will ultimately buy the video games or not, they have an important weight in this chain. Unfortunately many times they fall into unrealistic demands or despair and the constant pressure towards studies.

How many times have we met with angry fans after a title was decided to be delayed or a release date was not given exactly? Sometimes consumers don’t take into account the factors that make a great game and just want to play it as soon as possible. But good jobs take time.

Although it may not seem like it, that makes studies evaluate what would be the best path to follow. Release it now, apologize, and promise patches? or delay it and risk the wrath of desperate fans? It becomes very difficult to make these decisions.

It’s all a vicious circle

So at the end of it all it’s an unfortunate vicious circle. The fans demand the game now, the executives decide to release it then and the developers agree knowing they can hide behind the patches.

Unfortunately we believe that these situations will not disappear in the near future. If anything, perhaps they will increase with the passage of time. Many people still buy the games in pre-sale, which already ensures income for the studios regardless of the state of their game.

Perhaps the most viable way to combat this would be with the wallet and be more demanding as consumers. Do not accept less than what they promised and even request returns when a title comes out with quite critical errors. However, we know that it is almost impossible due to marketing and constant FOMO. But it would be worth a try, right?

