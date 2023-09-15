













Glitch: What is the importance of reviews? | TierraGamer









It is in this medium where we have seen that it causes more division or even attacks when they come out. They have even made many players say that these should not exist. For our part, we believe that criticism and reviews should exist. But there are also some points to consider about them and understand that they do not have the last word.

Points to consider about reviews

On the one hand, reviews serve to validate our opinion

Although some players think that reviews should not exist, they continue to pay attention to them. Just on the opening day of an anticipated game, social networks are flooded with images with the ratings. Either to show your support or to make fun if your reception was bad. But there is never a shortage of criticism from different specialized sites covering the players’ feeds.

Source: Metacritic

Why is this happening? Precisely because reviews function as a type of validation. Whether positive or negative points. If for some reason you were expecting a game to fail, a negative review will prove you right. If you wanted it to be a masterpiece, a perfect 10 will make you strut your guts.

Furthermore, among so many media that evaluate video games, people surely already have their favorites. Those who think more similarly to them so their opinion carries more weight.

They can help you take better care of your economy

Although we love video games, we cannot forget that it is a somewhat expensive hobby. The most recent or expected titles do not go below $70. And not all of us have the money to buy them as soon as they are released.

This is where reviews also play an important role. Since seeing them will help you make a more informed purchase. Who would like to spend so much on a game that in the end was not what they expected?

Source: Activision.

And these evaluations function as a kind of guide on what you can expect. Most of the time with an objective point of view. Of course, you can’t always be 100% objective, especially when it comes to reviews. Since the evaluator’s tastes will inevitably come to light.

A fan of difficult games won’t rate Dark Souls the same as someone accustomed to platform adventures. That is why a point that we touched on previously is recommended. Look for sites or people who think the same as you to get a look at the game that is more in line with how you would enjoy it.

Although reviews are useful, they are not the last word.

While reviews serve to validate us and help us not waste our money, we should not take them as the ultimate authority. As we already mentioned, subjectivity tends to creep into these evaluations. So what seemed like a masterpiece to someone may seem very boring to others.

That is why the most important thing is always to form your own opinion regarding something. Each brain is a world and absolutely all of us have different ideas or tastes. Also let’s be honest. Many of us eventually end up trying that game that caught our attention, despite its reception.

Source: Teyon

As an example we have Terminator: Resistance. For critics it is one of the worst games of recent years. But fans of the franchise came to love it for the atmosphere and how it handled its futuristic setting.

So reviews are important to give you an idea of ​​your next purchase. But you shouldn’t stop trying certain things just because someone else said it was bad.

Each head is a world and we must learn to respect

Finally and returning a little to the point that we all think differently. It’s okay that others don’t like your favorite game or that you don’t like the one that half the world is loving. What is no longer okay is attacking other people simply for their tastes. Something that unfortunately is already very common and becomes too escalating.

Some players go so far as to threaten or ask for the firing of some critics because of their opinions. Which is obviously a very negative thing and should not happen. It’s also not okay to attack game developers simply because the game met your expectations. They have enough of some harsh critics without worrying about death threats.

Source: Rockstar Games.

We can’t control what other people like and we need to understand that. In addition, the fact that they do not agree with our points of view does not automatically make them our enemies.

So next time you see reviews you don’t agree with just ignore it. It’s not for you, but it may lead a player to their new favorite game or save their money for something more in line with their tastes.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)