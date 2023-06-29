













Which again highlights the toxicity of some communities that are dedicated to attacking a game, even without having tried it, just because it is a product of the competition. A very harmful and stressful practice that must stop

Video games are not total and complete garbage just for coming out on a single console

Surely some will come to argue that hatred towards final fantasy 16 It is justified for this or that reason. Like its performance or the fact that it left behind its RPG roots. Although we agree that not everyone has the same taste, it is really implausible to think that this title is one of the worst in history and deserves a zero rating. Doesn’t it have a positive point? Oh really?

Source: Square Enix

In addition, the review bombing becomes very noticeable for more than the rating zeros. Since a visit to the profiles that rate it like this, they show perfect ratings for competing video games. So it’s not a question of the quality of this title at all, but of a hate-filled campaign for those nameless warriors of the so-called console wars..

We live in a time filled with toxicity everywhere

Although with Final Fantasy XVI we saw it again, it is not the only game to which it happened. All sides, both Xbox and Nintendo PlayStation fans get to fall for this pointless conflict. Unfortunately we live in a truly toxic time for video games where the networks are also giving people many forums to spread their negativity.

Perhaps the worst thing is that they don’t realize that this type of feedback affects hundreds of creators who are just doing their job. The developers want to give the best possible experience to their users regardless of the platform.

Source: Nintendo

In fact, the decision to make them exclusive or not is made from the highest levels of their companies and they don’t have much to say. Still, they strive to give us the best experience. Everything so that a stranger arrives to tell them that their video games are garbage simply because it is exclusive to a console.

Exclusive video games are not a cancer, they are a necessity of the current market

Exclusive video games are not a cancer of the industry, far from it. They are part of a strategy to make companies sell more of a certain console, make it more attractive to new players.

In addition, exclusivity is beneficial for titles. Since in this way the developers concentrate on getting the most out of a console instead of making changes so that it runs more or less the same on different types of hardware.

Source: Bethesda

Yes, it’s a shame that we can’t enjoy all the games in one place or that we don’t have enough money to enjoy different consoles. However, the fact that we cannot enjoy a game does not automatically make it the biggest garbage that has ever existed on the planet.

Those who attack do not love the medium, but the companies

Even if it is not in our capacity to enjoy a video game, we should not throw hate without meaning, nor attack without even having tried it ourselves. This entertainment medium is full of highly entertaining gems that have even pushed the medium much further. Why not open our panorama and rejoice because there are titles that fulfill what they promise and more? Even if they are not in our preference system.

Source: PlayStation

In the end, what those who attack the exclusives of the competition in this way show is that they do not love video games, they love the companies behind them.. The same ones that are not interested in their petty fights and only focus on continuing to run their business. Finally, there is nothing fair about blaming a game for the console choice they made themselves. Do not believe it?

