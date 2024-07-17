The announcement that Xbox Game Pass would be raising its price and adding a new tier with no day-one releases caused a stir in the gaming industry. video game. Especially among users who took advantage of the networks to give their opinion on the matter. Some say the change is not a big deal and will continue with the service, while others consider it an abuse and are already threatening to stop paying for it.

Of course, we couldn’t just sit back and talk about it, and that’s why today we want to have a discussion not only about Game Pass, but a general discussion about this type of service that has become very popular lately.

Why video game subscription services are no longer worth it

Xbox Game Pass has stopped offering truly unmissable video games

Xbox Game Pass is arguably the most popular of these services. As of February 2024, it is estimated to have around 34 million users. At the time, its implementation was quite novel. After all, it gave us access to a huge number of video games in exchange for a monthly fee. Not to mention the day-one releases of some highly anticipated gems. Especially those that came from Xbox’s own studios.

However, over time the novelty began to diminish. At first it seemed that every month had a totally unmissable gem to enjoy. Now it seems like every 5 months they add a really good one and the rest are games that are either years old or that they only know about at home. Is anyone dying to play? Cricket 24?

Source: Xbox

In fact, the discussion among users about whether or not to pay for Game Pass has been going on for a few years now. Many argued that it wasn’t worth it because of a few memorable games among several that felt like filler. This is due to the lack of Xbox games.

However, its most recent Showcase hinted that that will finally change. Not to mention they already have Activision Blizzard’s powerful and popular IPs to add to the service. In fact, many theorize that it is precisely because of the promising titles on the way that caused the price to increase.

Only when they come out will we know if it will really be worth the investment. If they give us some disappointments again like it was Redfall then the disappointment will be worse. Do we really want to pay more to be equally disappointed?

PlayStation Plus isn’t doing very well either

Of course, Xbox isn’t the only one offering such a service. With its new Plus tiers, PlayStation tried to do something similar with its new video game catalogues. However, we are in a very similar or even worse situation.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe tiers also give access to a large and varied catalogue of games. However, it does not have any day one releases, except for a few very select games.

Source: PlayStation

At the Deluxe level they also announced the addition of several classic video games from the PS1, PS2 and PSP eras. PS3 games are only reserved for certain territories as they require cloud access to play. No native playback on PS5

Unfortunately, this catalog of classics does not make it worth the extra dollars. There are still many true classics missing, such as Dino Crisis the Ratchet and Clank originals or others that made their respective generations of the Sony console memorable.

Its Extra catalog is much less worthwhile if you already have services like Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, since they share several of the same titles.It is also rare for them to add really good new products. They have some memorable ones but they have been on the market for a few years.

Nintendo relies heavily on its old games without much to offer to today’s players

Finally we have Nintendo, which was not spared from the subscription services fever. Only in their case it is noticeable that they want to take more advantage of their players’ nostalgia. For a few years now, the Nintendo Switch Online service has also offered catalogues of video games for the company’s classic consoles, from the NES to the N64 and a bit of Game Boy Advance.

While they are more consistent than PlayStation, they also have several omissions in their classic offerings. Even games developed by them that wouldn’t have licensing issues or anything like that are still not coming. It’s not worth paying every month if they’re not going to give us anything new.

Source: Nintendo

Plus, if you want access to the more ‘modern’ 64-bit games, you have to shell out a bit more money. All to find yourself with the same problem that they’re still missing some real classics to add. We know there are a lot of games whose licenses are a problem, but they should try harder to include them. I’m sure they’ll get users’ dollars more easily that way.

As for other benefits of the service, they give you access to some downloadable content for their games at no extra cost. However, it’s very rare for them to have DLC worth the money. Maybe just for Splatoon, Animal Crossing, and Mario Kart it would be worth it. But that’s a big ‘maybe’.

Everyone wanted their piece of the pie and they don’t know how to keep it anymore.

The popularity of Xbox Game Pass has undoubtedly made everyone want a piece of the pie. The bad thing is that as time goes by, it becomes less and less attractive to subscribe to any of these services. With very few rewards, games that almost everyone already has, and now hiding day one releases behind yet another paywall, it only shows that their golden age is over.

If things continue like this, it is likely that players will prefer to just pay to play online with their friends, and even that is in doubt. Remember that the most popular online multiplayer games at the moment are free to play.

Source: Epic Games.

Companies need to put a lot more effort into making their offerings attractive again. Right now they are only focused on raising prices and bleeding the users they already have. If this continues, they will stagnate and may even experience a decline in subscriber numbers.

These services may be good for those just starting out in gaming, but it’s becoming less and less viable to maintain a monthly subscription. It used to be that we didn’t mind constantly paying our subscription. Now we just subscribe when a game comes along that interests us, play it, and cancel. We only repeat the cycle when another worthwhile game comes along. Do you agree with us?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.