It seems that they forget that the world of video games is designed to be enjoyed and have a good time, either alone or with friends. To cleanse the world a bit of the toxicity of some, we began to think that video games have managed to unite gamers with common goals and have given us even more memorable moments when the community is in harmony. Here we remember some.

Gamers were able to silence those who spoke from ignorance

We cannot forget that gamers are people who passionately love video games and who will defend this medium with all possible tools. In addition to the fact that they are an audience that will not hesitate to defend themselves when they are offended or demonstrate when something does not seem to them. Let’s remember a very recent case of a podcast that spent several minutes criticizing those who play video games after a certain age. With names like rat children and geeks.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the community to launch its counterattack, which caused the podcast in question to disappear and its members to apologize for their comments. It was a moment of triumph against people who spoke from ignorance and a sample of what we are capable of doing if we unite. But it was not the only occasion in which the union made strength.

The community coming together could alter the thinking of Hollywood

The union of gamers may also inadvertently be responsible for finally having good video game adaptations in the world of cinema.It could be said that it all started when Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for Sonic the movie, with a model of the character that still causes more than one nightmares today.

Upon seeing this design, the community bombarded the networks with a huge amount of comments against Sonic’s appearance. The response was so negative that Paramount delayed its release to improve the blue hedgehog. The result was a look more similar to that of video games and the fact that the studio went to this trouble made the community feel that they were listened to and of course they went to support the film, which became quite a hit. success and is already on its second sequel.

Gamers also showed their support for the most recent films of Mortal Kombat and of Super Mario Bros. Which were panned by critics, but took their fans’ dollars. In both situations it seemed that it was a battle between the spectators and the specialized critics. Since perhaps it was not what the press expected, but the fans were very happy to see what they wanted from an adaptation on the screen.

In Mortal Kombat we find big and bloody fight scenes. As well as exceptional character designs like Scorpion, Goro and Sub-Zero. In Super Mario Bros. The movie we find a simple plot, but one that captures very well the magic and adventure that travel to the Mushroom Kingdom represents.

Both films were financial successes for their respective studios, letting executives see that fidelity to the source material is what their audiences want. A message that seems to have already arrived and was understood by the series and movies that are on the way.

Gamers are also capable of creating very emotional tributes

Finally, we cannot let go of those moments in which gamers showed that not all the community is toxic and is capable of creating memorable events when they come together.

A few months ago, the unfortunate death of actor Lance Reddick, who lent his voice to Commander Zavala in the video games of destiny. Once they found out about this, the community connected to the game to pay tribute to the actor. It didn’t matter if they were playing on a PlayStation or Xbox, they all came together to kneel before Zavala in the citadel.

Also, in the last moments of the servers of Overwatchthe community came together regardless of platform for one last send-off party for the beloved hero shooter. Moments like these reflect the beauty of being gamers and the ability this world has to unite with people miles away simply to generate great stories and memories.

So stop once and for all fighting to defend a company that only cares about your money and concentrate on enjoying all the wonders that video games give us. We assure you that this way, your life will stop being so bitter.

