This makes us think that the industry is going through a slump that at the same time does not allow us to ensure what it has in store for us in the immediate future.

What is happening with the video game industry?

A wave of layoffs is taking over the video game industry

To begin with, several large developers have had a wave of layoffs of their programmers and creators. Even entire studios, like Deep Silver, creators of Saints Row, had to close their doors.

Between restructurings and decisions, companies like Naughty Dog or Embracer Group have had to let several employees go in order to stay afloat. Although some of these companies have not given an official reason for the layoffs, it is easy to find out. The video games they released were not as successful as they expected and therefore brought them losses.

After all, video game creation is becoming more and more expensive. With budgets that exceed 200 million dollars. So the games practically have to be perfect hits that appeal to everyone in order to generate a profit.

This becomes even more complicated with the enormous amount of competition there is today. Hundreds of studios want to release their triple-A titles with intellectual properties loved by millions.

The crisis means that studies no longer take risks

This ‘crisis’ in the video game industry that is forming also makes studios play it safe. That is to say, they prefer to release sequels, remakes and remasters instead of giving new IPs a chance.

If you don’t believe us, take a look at Naughty Dog and Rockstar Games. Both had a time where they were the undisputed kings, releasing hit after hit. However, in recent years they have dedicated themselves to only releasing remasters of their most beloved titles. With a remake of The Last of Us and the collection GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition or new versions of GTA V.

It’s not just them. Several companies have different remasterings and remakes of video games on the way that were very successful. Even from some who were not so. Which makes it clear that they want to leave because of what they have already tried in the past.

While this has its positive side, giving new users the opportunity to try them, it could also be a bad precedent. In the future we could just have the rehash of the rehash of the rehash and nobody wants that.

The video game industry put all its hopes in a genre that is collapsing

Another way out that the studios were aiming to continue putting bread on the table is video games as a service. Many seek to create their own to have a constant flow of income. While there was a time where this was viable, it seems that the bubble has already burst. Games as a service are no longer as profitable as they used to be. In addition, there is a fatigue on the part of the players.

It already feels like there are too many of them. While some are fun, people don’t have the time or money to keep track of multiple battle passes across countless seasons.

Although the love for them is dying on the part of the fans, the studios keep trying. As proof is the fact that PlayStation has more than ten of these types of games in development. So at least in the near future we will have them very present.

Perhaps the worst thing is that they have big studios known for their single-player experiences working on games as a service. An area where they are not experts and therefore things could not go so well.

Broken games are the biggest test of the state of the industry

Finally we have the tendency of big studios to release broken games. Although in 2023 it was more noticeable with so many apology letters, it is a problem that has been going on for years and does not seem to be close to ending.

Unfortunately, the causes and consequences of this show the worst of the video game industry. On the one hand, the need to deliver successes in certain windows causes processes to be accelerated and not as careful. But launching games like this makes users lose trust and creates a vicious circle.

If the situation continues like this then video games will not be able to recover their large investments. All because people will become more careful in what they buy. On the one hand, it may force studios to stop doing these practices. But on the other hand, this can cause even more layoffs and closures and then how will they be able to give us quality products again?

Even though 2023 is one of the best years for video games, it seems that it will also be a turning point for the industry. For now we don’t know what will happen, but we could be nowhere near a new dark age for video games. So enjoy and play, we may not have a year like this, until the big companies get their act together again.

