Many even went to sites like Metacritic to vent their anger and review bombing this DLC simply for revealing this facet of Aloy’s character. But is it really that shocking for a game to have its main character’s sexuality revealed? Here we take a look.

The sexuality of video game characters has always been a sensitive topic.

We must begin by saying that although Horizon brought the situation of sexuality back to the public eye, it is not the only game that has been thrown into these decisions. The Last of Us He has also received hate for Ellie and Riley’s relationship. The second part of it received even more hate for having included a transgender character in the form of Lev.

Even if we go a little further back in history, we find that even titles like mass effect and Assassin’s Creed received negative feedback for including same-sex relationships. It seems that featuring LGBTQ characters within video games is always a problem. It’s just that with the increased use of the internet, people have even more forums to share their anger. And it is something that surely will not stop.

More and more studies are betting on representation

More and more studies choose to represent a more faithful image of what society is like today. Right now they want to show us that the world is much more diverse than some people want to accept. There are heroes from all walks of life, and love also manifests itself in different ways.

Video games are a mass consumed medium. Adding characters from different communities helps represent reality and gives more people heroes to identify with. If you don’t identify with Aloy and her relationship with Seyka, that’s fine. Nobody is forcing you to do it. What is no longer right is that you go to internet forums to belittle the work of the developers for a scene of a few minutes.

The sexuality of a character does not affect a game for better or for worse

It must be accepted that revealing a character’s sexuality does not affect the gameplay of a title at all. Neither for better nor for bad. Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores It continues to give us confrontations with colossal technological creatures and a lot of exploration in a beautiful post-apocalyptic world.

The Last of Us Part II It deepened the mechanics of its predecessor with a notable improvement in graphic quality, a longer title, and a story with new points of view. Many also spent countless hours exploring ancient Greece in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey no matter if Alexios or Kassandra could have affairs with whoever it was.

We repeat it again, in the end everything is a matter of representation. We already have an infinite number of heterosexual couples and heroes in video games. What’s wrong with representing other kinds of love? Especially when the game remains intact in its mechanics.

Are they imposing a ‘progressive agenda’ on us?

Surely some will come out to argue. “It is that they are trying to force the progressive agenda on us.” Who is forcing you? Who put a gun to your head and made you buy the game? Who forces you to change your sexuality to see a couple of women loving each other?

There will also be those who say that these situations put children in some way in danger. We remind you that there are classifications and the games that have presented these relationships are focused on adolescents and adults. Not to mention, parents can explain to any child what they see on the screen so they have a better understanding of the media and the world.

Video games don’t turn anyone into anything. They do not make us violent or radically change our behavior. They are mere entertainment. After all, many surely played unstoppable heroes against hordes of zombies, aliens or demons and now they are crying over the sexuality of a fictional character.

Do you see how video games don’t change people? So the sexuality of a character shouldn’t affect it in the slightest.

