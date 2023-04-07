













Given the appearance of more and more similar comments, we began to analyze whether a sequel should bring considerable changes or if it is okay to simply give us a little more of what we loved.

Sequels must continue what has already been established

What is the purpose of the aftermath? The dictionary defines it as a work that continues a story already developed in a previous one. In simpler words, it is a job that gives us more of the same. Often because audiences have been so enthralled with what came before, they can’t wait to get more.

So Tears of the Kingdom is delivering on this. It maintains the gameplay of Breath of the Wild and its beautiful world, but at the same time adds new game mechanics and new areas in the skies.

Source: Nintendo.

As for history we still have very little information. However, some trailers already suggest that Link and Princess Zelda’s odyssey to rescue Hyrule will continue, although this time a new threat looms over this land. If it’s already living up to what sequels should be, then where do the complaints come from? Weren’t you looking forward to getting back to a huge open world controlling Link?

These comments have been popularizing for years.

It should be noted that this situation is not something exclusive to Zelda. A few years ago similar complaints appeared with the trailers of God of War Ragnarok. At that time, many network users began to say exactly the same thing. That it was a DLC and that those who were excited were conformists.

Source: Santa Monica Studio

However, God of War Ragnarok It came to become one of the most awarded video games of 2022. All because it expanded the systems of its predecessor in an excellent way. Not to mention, he gave us the long-awaited conclusion to Kratos and Atreus’ journey through the Nordic lands. Even after taking us to visit several of the same settings of the previous title. So he fully fulfilled the task of the sequels.

The sequels should come with changes, but not so abrupt

Of course the changes and improvements in a sequel are welcome. However, they must be implemented in such a way that they do not contradict what came before. Otherwise everything we love can disappear. After all, we’ve also had some sequels that completely changed its gameplay. Which has had mixed results.

Let’s take for example resident Evil which has already had a couple major changes in its sequels. Although they adapted to the times and achieved commercial success, fans weren’t always so happy. resident evil 4 He left the fixed camera behind and decided to focus on the action. Years later resident evil 7 he opted for a new first-person perspective that also returned to horror. But ask the fans their opinion on these decisions and a pitched battle ensues.

We also have the other side. When a sequel changes so much that elements that were so beloved are abandoned, leaving mere references to what was. do you remember Crash of the Titans?

This has even given rise to new franchises. In fact devil may cry originally born as a sequel to resident Evil. Also Ghostwire Tokyo originated as a sequel to The Evil Within 2. However, its developers felt that they were so different that they opted to make it an entirely separate intellectual property instead of sequels. In order not to affect the franchise or stray too far from it.

It seems to us that this discussion only arose to annoy

If the people who are complaining want a video game that will revolutionize the industry, then perhaps they shouldn’t be looking for this in sequels. Rather, they should give a chance to new intellectual properties, which are precisely finding a way to differentiate themselves and earn their place in the market.

The sequels are made to keep the fans coming back for more. Halo is an FPS where we are simply facing aliens, although in different settings. Gears of War is about advancing and taking cover in firefights, with very few variations in its formulas. Still we love these franchises and they achieved great success.

Source: 343 Industries

In our opinion these complaints that certain sequels are DLC are made by people who simply want to offend because of a strange superiority complex. But the reality is that a sequel doesn’t have to be an industry breakthrough to be fun and captivate audiences.

In addition, we are sure that those who issue this kind of comments are the same ones who buy the same soccer game with a different number every year. We have no proof, but no doubt either.

