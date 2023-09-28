













Unfortunately for collectors and all of us who prefer to have a record in our hands, it seems that we can no longer do anything to stop its disappearance.

There are already many signs that the physical format is going away

Starting with the generation of the PS4 and the Xbox One, the migration towards digital games began to occur more and more. Although they existed long before. With the jump to the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series, the power of digital titles was more noticeable. After all, Sony and Microsoft announced versions of their new consoles without disc drives. Which should have already given us an idea of ​​the future that awaited the physical format.

Source: Xbox.

Now with the recent leak from Microsoft this fate seems more sealed. Since it was revealed that they are already working on a fully digital Series X and that 75% of their new generation users have a Series S.

So it seems that it is not only the large companies that embrace digital. It is also the players who are much more accepting of this form of distribution. TOIn addition, a single game in physical format cannot compete with services with large catalogs such as Xbox Game Pass.

Developers are heavily favoring the digital format

As if that were not enough, some developers also choose to leave the physical format completely aside. As is the case of Remedy with Alan Wake 2which will only arrive in digital format. We also cannot forget some recent situations with collector’s editions. The name alone makes us think that they will have a record to treasure or save.

But some of the most recent ones come with a download code. Just look at the ones Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarok. They do come with collectible statues and other rewards, but without a physical copy. If even the collector’s editions are no longer giving us this option, what can we expect for the future?

Source: PlayStation

Not to mention the majority of indie video games that rarely arrive in physical format. Although there it is more understandable because it can be a huge expense to create cartridges with a very limited budget.

Of course there is still a kind of ‘resistance’ in the world of video games. Well, companies like Limited Run Games still strive to create memorable physical releases. Unfortunately, they are already the exception and not the rule.

We know that there are advantages of the digital format over the physical format

Although we all sound like fatalists, we know that digital games have their benefits. So it’s not completely bad that they get in the way of physical format. After all, the latter is prone to scratches, breaks, losses and even theft. While in digital ones they can be yours as long as you maintain your account and the servers keep running.

Not to mention that it eliminates the need to change disks over and over again. Now it’s a matter of seconds to switch between one game and another from the start menu.

Source: Xbox

Even so, it is always preferable to have options, since not everyone will agree with the disappearance of the physical format. There are still many people who like to have their shelves full of their favorite titles.

In addition, there are also situations where you can no longer find digital games, licenses expire or updates arrive that you cannot skip and change the game a lot. With a physical copy you could play the older version.

We don’t know the future for sure, but it doesn’t look encouraging

We cannot say with 100 percent confidence that the physical format will disappear. After all, it continues to sell very well in some places. However, it is undeniable that the industry seeks to move further and further away from them. Besides, they are already somewhat difficult to find in department stores.

Source: Limited Run Games

Unfortunately as users it seems that we can no longer do anything. Well, it is the big companies who decide where the industry moves. So like Vegeta said, ‘Hold that dearly, Pan.’ Since you may be close to buying your latest game in physical format if you haven’t already.

