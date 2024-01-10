













Glitch: The Nintendo Switch 2 is already a necessity | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









So with so much time, a hypothetical Nintendo Switch 2 is no longer something dreamed of, but a necessity for all fans of the creators of classics like Mario and Zelda.

The reasons why we already need a Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to give more freedom to its developers

In the seven years that the Nintendo Switch has been on the market, many things have changed. From player preferences to the technological components of the new consoles.

While Nintendo continues with its hybrid console, Xbox and PlayStation have already made the leap to the next generation of consoles with their PS5 and Xbox Serieswhich already reach an impressive graphic level.

Source: Twitter.

Although we are not about giving significant weight to graphics here, we do feel that a console with more power is necessary so that developers can explore new horizons. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still managed to wow fans and critics alike with what it was able to achieve. However, there were also some complaints about its performance, which sometimes caused frame drops.

Of course these problems were the least but they were still present. Can you imagine what would happen with a more powerful console? We probably wouldn't have noticed anything about the performance and would have had a much better experience. That's why a Nintendo Switch 2 should already hit the market.

A successor with more power will improve its third party support

In the field of games, the truth is that Nintendo never needs them. In fact, we could say that he is the king of exclusives, because every year he releases many that are usually well received.

However, third-party support is always welcome and a more powerful console, like the Nintendo Switch 2, will be able to expand its catalog considerably. More power would mean more opportunities for ports of newer generation games. That while the original Switch surprised us with technical feats like The Witcher 3 and Hogwarts Legacy, these came with notable differences.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

A successor will be able to receive games that belonged to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 generation to give them a new life. Not to mention the ability to play them wherever we want thanks to portability.

If we also take into account that several new games are still making their way to Xbox One and Play 4, why not add the Nintendo Switch 2 to the list of versions?

Does the company need a Nintendo Switch 2?

So far we see the need for a Nintendo Switch 2 by the user. But does the company really need a successor to its successful console?

After all, seven years after its market launch, the original console is still selling like hotcakes. Not to mention his most beloved games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Breath of the Wild. Anyone would think that releasing a Nintendo Switch 2 would put a brake on sales of the original and that is why they refuse to release it.

Source: Nintendo.

Although this may be true, we cannot deny the excitement that the announcement of a successor with more power, more games and backward compatibility that will allow you to continue enjoying all your games from the original would bring.

So Nintendo could have a very powerful weapon up its sleeve and a possible bestseller on its hands. Especially if the rumors are true and announce its arrival for the winter season of 2024.

The new console may bring some parity to the industry

The Nintendo Switch is a unique console of its kind. Not only because of its hybrid format that allows us to play on a television or in any corner, but also because of its large collection of games that provide fun for children and adults.

However, change and improvement are always necessary to remain strong into the future and it is time for Nintendo to reveal its new console to the entire world. This would not only benefit them, but also the players. Well, the options would open up more to enjoy the video games that we love so much.

Source: Nintendo.

Maybe we could even go back to the days of the GameCube, PS2 and Xbox when everyone received games at the same time. Wouldn't that be wonderful? That is why the Nintendo Switch 2 should stop being a rumor, since it is already a necessity.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)