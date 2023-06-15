













Glitch: The good, the bad and the ugly of the non-E3 conferences | EarthGamer

There will inevitably be comparisons between all the ones we’ve seen during this time and we honestly can’t deny that there were some that did better than others in terms of content and the excitement they caused their fans. That is why we began to analyze several of these conferences of this non-E3 and we reviewed what went well, what could be improved and what we would not like to see in the future.

The non-E3 conferences had clear winners

Let’s start by honoring where honor is due by saying that Ubisoft easily crowned itself as the great conference of this non-E3. The reason for our thinking is that it was the conference that was most dedicated to showing gameplay of its titles, as well as release dates for several of its projects. There was no CGI at all, just hints at what players can expect in the near future.

Of what they revealed, perhaps the ones that most excited us was the gameplay of the return of Prince of Persiaas well as the samples of Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. In general it seems that Ubisoft fans will be eating very well in the coming months and even until 2024. Frankly we are very excited about what they announced

Source: Xbox.

Another of the conferences that undoubtedly won the public’s palms was that of Xbox, who gave us a wave of new titles available day one on Game Pass and new advances of already announced projects.

In addition, he concentrated more on giving information about his exclusive titles such as fable, Hellblade II and Avowed. Although unfortunately we know that they left until 2024, we already have a better idea of ​​the proposal they have.

The best thing is that Xbox took the opportunity to finish off his conference with an extensive look at Starfieldwhich is perhaps his biggest bet for this 2023. In this they gave us a better understanding of what combat and exploration of this universe will be like. Not to mention, we were thrilled with the enormous possibilities it will have. We can no longer wait for September 6th.

Summer Game Fest was better than other years and wasted no time

Another of the great conferences of this E3 was the Summer Game Festwhich showed a noticeable improvement compared to last year. He stopped wasting time with prize sections for ‘attendants’ and concentrated entirely on giving us new information on highly anticipated video games.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

After all, it gave us our first look at the gameplay of Mortal Kombat 1 and even had its director as a guest to share more details of its news and history. We also got a little snippet of gameplay from Alan Wake I where its director also shared details that until then we did not know about the sequel.

In general it was a very good conference full of news. Although many in networks criticized it simply because it did not meet their expectations of presenting bigger games like GTA 6.

The Capcom conference was one of the worst of non-E3

Finally we have to talk about the things that in our opinion are negative and although we love Capcom, we must admit that their conference was the worst of non-E3. This lecture could easily be summed up in a short video. After all, several of his ads had already been shown on other of the season’s shows.

Source: Capcom

Also, the only new information they shared was the indefinite delay of pragmataa new IP that seems interesting but doesn’t deign to come out. Perhaps the most interesting thing was the announcement of a series of special discounts on their games to celebrate their 40th anniversary, but they were able to announce that on social networks.

There is still room for improvement in the coming years

The Capcom conference situation made us wonder if we really need so many of these events in such a short period of time. Although PlayStation and Xbox revealed information about their exclusives, almost their entire presentation was dedicated to cross-platform titles..

Although we know it’s for marketing reasons, we’re not sure it’s the best way to go. Since in the end many of these non-E3 conferences ended up sharing revelations and gameplay of various titles.

Source: Ubisoft

The best thing would be that a conference like Summer Game Fest will be dedicated entirely to multiplatforms, while the rest concentrates on its exclusives. This would make it safer for fans to get new information from each of these.

Although there is still room for improvement, we cannot deny that this year was very interesting regarding the titles that will arrive in the future. Let’s hope that by 2024 they will polish the small details even more and give us more unforgettable conferences. Did you have any favourites?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.