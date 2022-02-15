His single and simple existence gives rise to something greater

It is very likely that you too are on board the hype express with Kimetsu no Yaiba and its dazzling animationbut within those uncomfortable things that we later like to avoid, we must accept that Tanjiro is actually a very boring protagonist.

But let’s see, calm down. Stop writing that comment with more insults than there could be in an episode of South Park. Tanjiro being boring is a good thing…in a way.

Let’s start from the beginning like good Christians. Kimetsu no Yaiba is a prototypical anime that, in many ways, occupies the classic shonen tropes and fight stories to give us a simple story that shines for its details, not for its originality.

We recommend: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Who is the demon that appears at the end of the second season?

That is, we have Organized enemies under the evil shadow of an omnipresent villain, an orphan from nowhere who becomes a hero overnight, and occult powers close to the main villain.l. That has already been seen so many times that seeing it once is neither unusual nor surprising.

Tanjiro, the perfect hero | Source: Shueisha

But the case of Kimetsu no Yaiba is special, because in order to show off in its details, he built this world so easy to digest for fans with intellectual laziness and who can’t get over that Naruto ended years ago, to get us into the beautiful world of reflection and discourse analysis.

We are not going to delve into that because it is not school here, you better start studying because you are already too old to be happy for a seven. But well, going back to what I brought you, Chencha, after three arcs you can see that Tanjiro is a protagonist to whom everything goes well. He is good, brave and courageous and always tells the truth, he is strong, powerful and knows how to solve everything with the power of love he has for his sister and that unbreakable ethic of love for his ideals.

He is in every way a perfect hero, far from the reality he presents Koyoharu Gotoge in everything else around Kimetsu no Yaibaand this has a clear reason: Tanjiro is the brilliant contrast of idealism against dark and heavy reality, hiding his dirt behind a kind mask.which when it breaks is a circus of contradictions that we can only understand through our perfect protagonist.

The demon world is not very different from our world. That in which evil is reflected in the day to day, in the vices and obscenities that we see as normal things can only be faced when someone is out of tune and yells at us that what is happening in front of us is not something normal.

Tanjiro is one of the most boring protagonists… and that’s good | Source: Ufotable

However, this is not just what Tanjiro does. In his narrative perfection, he also manages to make us visible the reasons that exist behind that, which are always represented by Muzanand that in other works that have the same approach we do not see.

The reason for Tanjiro to be this perfect being is so that when the time comes, he can step aside and we listen to those uncomfortable chiaroscuros, which are usually the stories of pain from demons, but also the cries of those who demand salvation, peace. and freedom.

Yes, our favorite bonehead is boring, but that’s a good thing and it’s necessary for Kimetsu no Yaiba can be much more than just the beautiful animation of Ufatable.

Is humanity doomed? Don’t forget to comment on the TierraGamer’s social networks or join our Discord server to continue the conversation.