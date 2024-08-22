Virtually since its announcement, the remake of Silent Hill 2 It was quite controversial, especially when Bloober Team first showed off its gameplay.

Despite all the hate it received at the time, a trailer just came out that made almost everyone forget their worries. We didn’t leave them behind. While it seems that the story will remain very faithful, there are several other things that make us think that this remake will be a failure that will make us prefer the original forever.

Why are we worried about the Silent Hill 2 remake?

Silent Hill 2 Remake feels made for profit and not passion

We want to start with the reasons that make the Silent Hill 2 remake a reality. It’s immediately noticeable that it’s an attempt to capitalize on fans’ nostalgia and not stemming from a genuine desire to improve it. It’s clear that Konami saw the success that Capcom had with its remakes of the Resident Evil saga and wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. Only like DC at the time with the MCU, they rushed into it.

In order to make a profit as soon as possible they skipped a remake of the first one. Silent Hillwhich deserves it more since it’s stuck on the PSOne, to go with the most popular installment. If it were really out of true love for the series and letting new players get to know it, why not start from the beginning?

Source: Konami.

As if that weren’t enough, Konami isn’t even developing this remake, it’s been left almost entirely to Bloober Team, although with some help from members of the team that made the original. The worst thing about all this is that they’re not even hiding the fact that it’s just a simple attempt to make money off of old glories and that they don’t believe in it that much.

You only have to look at its gameplay and graphics to see that they are doing the bare minimum instead of truly trying to give it a new lease on life. Silent Hill.

Bloober Team doesn’t seem like the right team to do it

The reason they supposedly chose Bloober Team is because of their past with horror video games. That, they say, would help them give us a reimagining of Silent Hill 2 totally terrifying. Unfortunately, from all the gameplay materials they’ve released so far, it’s clear that they weren’t the right decision to make this remake.

At first glance, it seems like they wanted to go for a more action-focused Resident Evil with a touch of resource hunting in the style of The Last of Us. If you don’t believe us, check out their first gameplay trailer. It focuses entirely on combat against multiple enemies. They even put a very moving soundtrack that makes it seem like an action game, when Silent Hill 2 never was.

Source: Konami.

In fact, in the original you even prayed that you wouldn’t have to encounter any monsters that would make you waste your precious ammunition. All while the radio static made you nervous and the dark atmosphere kept you from seeing where the enemy was.

Now they are practically in your sight all the time and you decide whether to confront them. Plus it doesn’t seem that hard to finish them off and they took a lot of the tension off with their new dodge button and what we mentioned about The Last of Us style. If you run out of bullets just go open drawers and you’ll find more. This completely breaks the essence of the game.

It’s pretty obvious that they’re doing the bare minimum with this remake of Silent Hill 2.

Even though they insist on calling him Silent Hill 2 Remakethe reality is that it seems more leaning towards being a remaster. Just a fresh coat of paint on what is basically the same thing. We know we mentioned some changes that Bloober Team made to the gameplay, which we thought were bad, but some previews that came out insist that the experience is practically identical to the original.

Remakes like those of resident Evil and Dead Space They took the opportunity to expand their worlds and even play a little with what people expect from them. They kept elements of their story but with additions that worked in their favor.

Source: Bloober Team

In the case of Resident Evil, they completely reworked the gameplay, the scenarios and the ways in which some things happen. In Dead Space they made almost the entire game connected and made the Ishimura fully explorable and added some side missions.

With the supposed remake of Silent Hill 2 it doesn’t seem like they’ve looked for areas of opportunity that would make it worthwhile to revive this classic. They just give us the same old thing with 3D environments and slightly improved graphics. Which are not the best of this generation of consoles either.

They have already shown that they will sacrifice things for a more general audience.

We cannot leave aside the history of Silent Hill 2 which is one of the most remembered and applauded parts of the medium. Although it now seems that they will remain faithful, we do not know what can happen when it is released. For now they have shown a bit of fear of today’s society with the character of Maria.

So far she is shown as a woman in a trench coat who only bears a resemblance to James’ wife, whereas in the original game she was more sensual, which was very much in keeping with the narrative. If they’ve already made this change, what’s to stop them from changing other things in his story that made him more memorable at the time? Will they change Angela Orosco’s abuse story? Will they change Eddie’s controversial madness?

Source: Konami – Bloober Team

Silent Hill 2 It touched on very dark themes at the time and these same themes might not be viewed favorably by modern society. But it is not a matter of simply removing them and that’s it, because they are an integral part of its history. Unfortunately, knowing Konami, they won’t hesitate to remove these parts to appeal to a more general audience and line their pockets with money.

We had faith in the return of Silent Hill but so far it has been very disappointing

When this remake was announced we were among those who gave it the benefit of the doubt. However, with each advance and novelty, our enthusiasm for it disappears more and more. Silent Hill 2. What would be a golden opportunity for more people to learn about this classic seems to come only to push the franchise back into oblivion.

A couple of years ago when all the new projects were announced Silent Hill It seemed like we would see a long-awaited and well-deserved resurgence. Unfortunately, we already saw how it turned out. The Short Message and Ascension that They made it clear that Konami doesn’t view the franchise with love, but rather with dollar signs.

Despite all the criticism following the release of Silent Hill: Ascension, the CEO of Genvid Games stated that the scripts were not created with AI.

It seems that this remake will arrive only to disappoint, not sell and forever close the hopes that this series has a chance to shine. We sincerely hope that they will shut us up, but right now we doubt it too much.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.