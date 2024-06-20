This June 21 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree It comes to give us more adventures in the lands in between and also much more difficulty than we are already used to. Although it is exciting for many, it turns out and highlights that the majority of the base game players have not even defeated the bosses necessary for this DLC, so they will not be able to enjoy it unless they start farming it.

This puts us into a discussion about the cost and benefit of this DLC. If I’m already paying for access to the content, shouldn’t I be able to enjoy it right away?

What we believe about the difficulty of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Entering Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is not an easy thing

For those who didn’t know Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree It has a couple of requirements so that you can enter its new area and face its new dangers. It is necessary to defeat Radahn and Mohg. In fact, the entrance to the DLC is located right where this last boss is. However, this is where the problems begin for several users.

A couple of weeks ago it was announced that more than 60 percent of the players had not defeated this pair of bosses. Something a little incredible considering that Elden Ring has already been on the market for two years. However, we must take into consideration that these bosses are often mentioned in lists of the most challenging in the game. They require a lot of skill to beat them. Besides, Mohg is not exactly one you normally encounter. It requires quite a few steps to reach it and is also very difficult to defeat. Thus it makes more sense that the majority do not have the trophy or the achievement for beating it.

Source: Bandai Namco

It remains to be seen if in the weeks since the statistics were revealed the numbers changed or stayed the same. But if they continue like this, So by the time the DLC reaches the masses, most will have to become Elden Lords in record time or not enjoy this expansion.

There are those who consider the requirements unfair, but are they really?

While these requirements may seem unfair to some, It must be remembered that FromSoftware is usually like this with its DLC. They either hide them very well or ask you to do very specific things to access them. We already saw it in the saga Dark Souls and in Bloodborne. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree It’s just one more example on the list. Although we applaud the fact that this time at least they clearly tell us how to access it.

We must also ask ourselves the question Who is the DLC for? Obviously it was designed for those who want more of Elden Ring and its world. People who have surely already fulfilled what is necessary for expansion for quite some time and are eager for new challenges.

Source: Bandai Namco

In addition to the somewhat difficult requirements, the DLC is already quite complicated. So in a way this barrier could work so that only the most adept can enter and get the most out of it.

For some it may be questionable but ultimately it is a FromSoftware title and they decided that this is what they want to do with their work. Whether we like it or not, the decision must be respected, because of the vision that Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team want for this expansion.

It’s not like anyone warned us that we would need to do this before purchasing Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The reality is that although some complain about the needs of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, we cannot change them and FromSoftware surely will not do so. Rather, the question is whether those who call themselves fans of this title are truly committed enough to rush out and enjoy the DLC as soon as it arrives on June 21.

Both Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have been constantly reminding players what they need to play Shadow of the Erdtree. So if you spent $40 to play the DLC and you end up not being able to access it, whose fault is it really?

Source: Bandai Namco.

And if you want to play it, then go for rune farming and look for help on Reddit to beat Radahn and Mohg because the truth is that this DLC is worth every damn penny.

