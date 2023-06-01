













Glitch: PlayStation is not the villain you think it is

The drama and the ridicule of the users in social networks did not wait and, once again, the common denominator was that PlayStation He is the real loser of the generation.

They even live with the slogan that when Activision be part of Xbox and all the call of duty be in GamePassSony will be broke and begging for mercy for failing players so much.

However, is PlayStation really bad enough to make a drama?

It seems that the number 1 enemy of the gaming community is jim ryan, the precise one of PlayStation. Because? Well, they point to him as the intellectual author of the fact that the games now cost seventy dollars when that was something that was seen coming.

Then, at the end of 2020, getting a launch PS5 was more complicated than stopping checking your ex’s statuses and most “next gen” games were actually still coming out on PS4.

It’s not like that Xbox It won’t go through the same thing, but if it does “Clony”, because it is worse than the original sin that took humanity out of paradise. Then came the drama over the purchase of Activisioninformation that should be private was made public and well, there was no shortage of people who created more drama.

PlayStation follows his plan

The reality is that, since 2020, Play has not had it easy: Pandemic, lack of components, hoarders reselling consoles, everything ended up affecting the business in some way and Jim Ryan was the culprit for manyalthough the tests showed the opposite.

However, We are already in 2023, the world is more or less working again at a similar rate to that of 2019, but with the handbrake on because there is an economic recession in many countries.

With everything and this scenario, PlayStation improved its situation. At the end of March 2023 they managed to put up for sale 6.3 million PS5s, moving 19.1 million consoles for the fiscal year. A million more than predicted.

Sales aren’t bad either. because in less than three years they already have 38.4 million units. The positive thing is that, as long as you see the product on the sideboard, you will be able to materialize the desire to buy it.

Even what seemed like a failure in the PSVR2Well, it turns out that with everything and how expensive it is, It has a better sales rate than its predecessor. Come on, it’s still too early to say that “they’ve already been released”, however, the light at the end of the tunnel is not that far away.

And the games?

The issue of games is the real challenge to overcome because although the profits from software sales are positive, they need to sell more units, because there was a drop from one year to the next. There is also the need to improve the PlayStation Plus service which continues to confuse consumers and does not grow as it should.

Now, just when you think the fandom will stop seeing them with so much hate, with their hand on their waist jim ryan say what Sony translates into innovation and announces Project Q.

Users who use remote play understand the benefits of this PlayStation feature and dedicated hardware at the right price could be something attractive, but to say that it is an innovative article is like trying to claim the invention of the black thread.

They wouldn’t have done too badly if they announced the earpods as that premium item first. If your Project Q costs more than the Dualsense Edge, then yes you are going to have problems.

What would really hurt Sony is to lose all the deals with Activision for the sales generated thanks to Call of Duty.

There are many bills in between. Do you think Microsoft wants Activision to save gaming from the forces of evil? Name, they like money and it is their main engine. So we don’t have to go crazy.

What is true is that PlayStation has to do something soon, especially after the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 since there is no concise information about any of the projects of your studies and, if something were announced, for sure it will be published in 2 or 3 years and not in the immediate future.

That is where they can really lose all credibility in front of their most loyal audience, which is a lot. Even we are also left with that doubt that they do not say anything about the problems of their releases on PC, which have many setbacks and are not fixed until many months later.

Even with all this, PlayStation is far from being that villain that a good number of Internet users want to see fall. Finally, they are loyal to their plans. When they work, they celebrate, when they don’t, they correct and adjust. But they never stay with their arms crossed.

They’re still in business, and if the financial results are positive, all the negative perception people might have online won’t matter. And the same goes with Nintendo and with Microsoft. They are business and until you see the company’s share certificate when buying a console, because your opinion – positive or negative – will only have value in a forum.

We should be more pragmatic with video games. The joke is to have fun, inform us with what really works for us. Enjoy the experience for what it is. Surely there you have a backlog that nothing else does not advance just because you spend your time complaining online.

And you, are you going to worry about playing more or wasting time online flaming everyone? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.