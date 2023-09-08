













Not to mention that you enter into a kind of paradox. Should they make it full of activities to do? Let the player fill it however he wants? How to give a balanced world that at the same time feels alive?

So here we start to think about the complications of these maps and what would be the ideal way to use them.

What do open worlds offer us?

Part of the charm of open worlds is the possibilities they give the player. Many users like them because sometimes they mean more content for their money. Of course we have seen in the past that this is not always the case or in the wrong way. How many times have we seen extensive maps that repeat the same activities over and over again?

Here comes one of the main complications of open worlds. Since they must include enough activities to keep the players entertained without making them feel overwhelmed or fed up.

At the same time they should give you a certain sense of wonder. One thing they complain about a lot is that the maps often feel cluttered with different icons. Yes, you know exactly where to go but also what to expect. So it kind of becomes a list that you have to complete and not an adventure that you want to vitiate.

On the other hand we have the open worlds that feel incredibly empty. So much so that it makes you wonder why they didn’t make it linear in the first place.. This would have saved many resources and avoided the wrath of some inpatient fans.

Size Matters?

Along with the activities there is another very important issue to consider in open worlds. How big should they be? Over the years we have seen from just a few towns to entire galaxies.

Here the ideal would depend on the type of game as well as the audience to which it will be addressed. After all, one must also consider that there will be people without the time or patience to go through everything they offer.

In our experience there is no standard size that all games should aspire to. After all there are titles like bully with a very small map but it gives you a lot of fun, or cyberpunk 2077which is quite big but without many activities outside the missions.

Perhaps it is not a question of size, but of content. If players linger inside your world, they won’t even realize they’ve already traveled several miles from their initial destination.

Open worlds must find a balance

In our opinion, the ideal is that open worlds not only give you freedom and many things to do, but also feel alive and inhabited. Rockstar Games are among the developers who already fully understood this. Well, in their games we find just the best of open worlds.

Important sites and main quests are indicated on their maps. But they also include the possibility that on the way to your goals you will encounter random events. A killer hitchhiking or a man being attacked by wildlife.

In this way we can immerse ourselves more as users. It is no longer just the scene of our adventures and crimes. But a world that we can inhabit, where any new day opens a sea of ​​possibilities.

Of course, not all studios can be like Bethesda or Rockstar Games. They have been creating complex and engaging open worlds for years, so experience is on their side. But still titles like No Man’s Skythe new ones Zelda and Elden Ring to show that it is not such a complicated science to give vast and living worlds to the user.

We just hope that in the future more developers will better understand how to build them so that we have more universes that we don’t want to leave.

