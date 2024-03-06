













March 3, 2017 was the day when many fans around the world had the long-awaited nintendo switch in your hands and seven years later it still remains a console that is sold and enjoyed by the masses.

Its success is so great that despite multiple rumors about a successor, the games for this console do not stop arriving. Although these seven years have been very good for the console, it also has some criticizable aspects. For that reason and to celebrate its anniversary, we started thinking about the good, the bad and the ugly of the Switch.

The good, the bad and the ugly of Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch gave us many good things in these seven years

Let's start with the best: its hybridity. The small console allows us to enjoy various titles either in the comfort of a room with a large screen or in the middle of a flight on a plane. This unique feature greatly expands the gaming possibilities, since we are no longer tied to a specific location. Now anywhere and everywhere we can continue our adventures where we left them.

Of course, this would not be enough without games and the Nintendo Switch has quite a few that we could consider unmissable. Just with the couple of new Zeldas that came out for it we would have to get a lot out of it.

Source: Nintendo.

Not only did it have a good offering of launch titles, but throughout these seven years its catalog presented a constant expansion that ensures that there is something for all tastes. Although there is a noticeable focus on family games, not all of their offering consists of just these games. There are RPGs, sports, horror, hack and slash, fighting and much more that make it a console with a diverse catalog that is worth it.

Not to mention that over time it generated a lot of support from third parties and even some games from past generations came to it with the great attraction of portability.. As an example we have the trilogy of Batman: Arkham either Red Dead Redemption. We also cannot fail to mention that it is very accessible in different aspects. Its games can be enjoyed by anyone and it is also a relatively cheap console that gives you access to a lot of fun.

Obviously it had its bad things

Now it's the turn of the bad thing about the Nintendo Switch. Perhaps one of its main negatives is that a good part of its exclusives are re-releases of games that came out years ago. Although this gives new players the opportunity to get to know them, many times they are simple ports without many improvements. Which wouldn't be so bad if the charging was appropriate.

Unfortunately many of these re-releases came with a new game price. Which obviously causes the annoyance of several buyers. Although others have no problem spending their money.

Source: Nintendo

We also cannot forget that in terms of online multiplayer, Nintendo's hybrid suffers quite a bit. Not to mention that, by default, it does not have an Ethernet port in order to have a better experience. You will have to buy an adapter.

Furthermore, its Nintendo Switch Online service is not one of the best on the market. Not to mention that its controls and the console itself do not have what is necessary for good communication with your colleagues. Again you have to use third-party peripherals or applications or use your cell phone with the Nintendo Switch Online app to have voice chat. And that's only in some games.

The worst thing about Nintendo Switch was always there from the beginning

Finally we come to the truly ugly thing about Nintendo Switch and that is that the years are already quite noticeable. While it was never a very powerful console, it is now more noticeable with the advancement of technology.

Yes, even own games like Tears of the Kingdom either Xenoblade Chronicles 3 If some technical problems arise, think about others. In fact, the last few years were marked by some somewhat disastrous ports. Which already makes us want a successor despite all the fun that this console continues to give us.

Source: Nintendo.

In addition to the graphic problem that becomes more noticeable over the years, we cannot forget the great cross that the Switch has had since its inception: the drift of its joy-cons. Although it seems that this does not happen as much in OLED models anymore, the problem does not disappear completely. TO Sometimes it is no longer a question of if you will have drift in your controls, but when.

The worst thing is that these controls also have quite high prices and it is not worth spending so much for something that could be useless within a few months. Failure to fix this bug prompts players to seek out and even recommend more third-party controls. I hope that by the arrival of the Super Nintendo Switch we will finally have an experience without drift because it is the worst thing that happens to the current version.

It is time for a change

Like all consoles, Nintendo Switch has its good and bad points. Even so, we cannot deny that it is one of the most fun and unique in recent years. Seven years after her arrival, she remains one of the most beloved and It is even already in second place among the best sellers in history.

Despite its flaws, it could be a lesson for competitors. Well, despite having little graphic power, internet connection problems and hardware failures, it is still on the good side of consumers.

Source: Nintendo

If all the rumors of a successor are true, we think it would be a good move. Perhaps it is time to give Nintendo Switch its laurels and let it rest to make way for a version that could improve all of its most controversial aspects. Or what do you think?

