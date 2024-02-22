













Since the eighties and until now it seems impossible to see the company's games on other consoles. How do they achieve this? Here we try to explain it.

Nintendo remains firm in not releasing any exclusives

While the rest plan to expand to increase their profits, Nintendo maintains the same strategy as always. Keep your exclusives firmly inside your consoles with no chance of them getting elsewhere. At least not legally.

In this way they ensure that their clients go with them. If you want to enjoy Mario's new adventure and Link's most recent odyssey, you have no choice but to first buy a Switch and then one of these titles. Of course, not all success comes from this secrecy, it also comes from the fact that the games they create are usually much more focused on giving their users hours of fun.

Source: Nintendo

Not to mention that their game offering is not as focused on certain genres as Xbox and PlayStation do. The first is more focused on first-person shooters and successful multiplayer games. The second in single-player experiences with engaging stories and very good graphics.

But the reality is that both have yet to reach the level of variety that Nintendo achieved after so many years in the industry.

Variety is the key to reaching the largest possible audience

Many Nintendo haters always attack it by saying that it only offers Zeldas and Marios. While it is true that much of their catalog includes these famous characters, we cannot deny that they sell millions of copies.

In addition, although they have the same name, they come with a lot of variety between them. Skyward Sword is not exactly the same as Breath of the Wild. Let's not even talk about Mario, which can go from giving us the best 2D or 3D platform games to entertaining racing games and other sports.

Source: Nintendo.

Nintendo has long been known as a company focused on a more diverse and familiar audience. This is reflected in their games, which in addition to being fun, are quite accessible. Anyone can take control and play even without having a past with this hobby. This in turn makes the brand and its franchises some of the most loved today.. This love even spans generations. People want to play them and buy them by the millions.

We don't say it, the sales data themselves say it. In fact, the Nintendo Switch is already on its way to becoming the best-selling console in history. With so much success on its own console. What sense would it make to open up to other platforms and share revenue with third parties?

Nintendo: the king of exclusives

Nintendo is much more than just Zelda and Mario, although these are its best-known series. has to Pikmin, kirby, donkey kong, Xenoblade, Metroid and others that also come to sell very well. This is another strategy that greatly differentiates the brand. It practically doesn't stop giving us exclusive games, no matter how big or small they are.

In fact, a quick investigation lets us see that The Nintendo Switch has no more and no less than 171 exclusive games. These are not found anywhere else and are very varied with genres ranging from RPG to hack n slash. Which considerably increases the value of having one of these consoles.

Source: Nintendo.

On the other hand, PlayStation 5 has only 13 exclusive titles in four years of existence and we do not know how many of these will later reach Windows. While you can also find Xbox Series X games on PC from day one.

With these numbers it is easy to see why Nintendo still believes in exclusives and continues to give us more and more year after year. Not counting several games from yesteryear that can only be accessed through their online system.

Xbox and PlayStation's approach must change

Xbox and PlayStation's decisions to step foot into multiplatforms are due to their finances. Each one has already seen problems with their exclusives and wants to increase their profits at any cost.

We believe the reason is that both are very focused on offering triple-A experiences with the best graphics, the best stories, and very notable production levels. Which leads to enormous expenses that already pose a very difficult battle for them to become profitable.

Source: Sony.

While Nintendo already said that it focuses mainly on making it fun and attractive to the masses. We don't know exactly how much they spend on their projects, but it's clear that not as much as the competition. Even so, they sell more than the same ones. The fun, openness to the masses and word-of-mouth recommendations make their games a boom and the investment pays for itself. Most of the time.

Also this is not exclusive to Nintendo. We already have three recent examples that show that fun is a very important factor in winning over the public. Palworld and Helldivers 2 arrived in 2024 to show that as long as you have a cycle of engaging gameplay that has players coming back for more, they will not hesitate to give you their precious dollars.

Not everything has to be triple A with cutting-edge graphics, native 4K 120 fps to sell. The players let us see what they want and the industry must pay attention.

Nintendo is king and it looks like it will stay that way for a while

So as long as Nintendo keeps this cycle of good exclusives active and not just eye-catching that are attractive to its audience, we doubt it will go down.

Although we have already seen that all companies can fail, Right now Nintendo is the king of exclusives and no one can deny it. Or how long do you think we will see your games on PC?

