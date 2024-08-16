After Xbox gave them an untimely death, video game developer Tango Gameworks was given a new lease on life after Krafton saved them. Not only did they acquire the company, they also took the opportunity to buy the intellectual property of Hi-Fi Rush to bring her back from the dead and greatly expand her universe

The news was very well received by fans of this unique title, which made us wonder why more companies don’t do this. Lend your dead IPs to someone interested so they can try their luck while giving the public what they ask for.

Is it possible for other IPs to return to Hi-Fi Rush?

Hi-Fi Rush’s luck is something we don’t see that often in the industry.

Hi-Fi Rush It was very lucky. It’s not very often that a video game that only a few months ago lost all hope of a sequel is acquired by another studio that is very interested in it. Throughout history we come across many examples of forgotten franchises whose respective companies do not seem interested in expanding or exploring again.

Here we have Capcom that has many dormant intellectual properties that fans want to see back with all their might. And they have been made aware of it repeatedly. The director of Viewtiful Joe and Okami He always says that he wants the opportunity to give them both sequels to close their cycles. While fans have been asking for a remake or remaster of Dino Crisis for years.

Source: Capcom

The public’s interest is there, even from some of the original team that developed these adventures. So what’s stopping them from making this a reality and pleasing the fans? It seems like it could just be an example of being too jealous of their intellectual property or perhaps simply a lack of time because they are focused on cash cows that do bring them millions of dollars.

The openness of Xbox and its plans allowed this rescue

Perhaps an advantage of what happened with Hi-Fi Rush It’s that Xbox Yes, he completely and totally said that they were not interested in continuing the franchise. Their closure of Tango Gameworks was final and they didn’t even announce that they would be moving their employees to another studio. What more evidence that they had nothing planned for this franchise?

It was there that Krafton saw the opportunity to take the studio’s talent and bring it back to life. Hi-Fi Rush with an expansion of their universe. They did listen to the fans and we’ll see how their work turns out in the future. Unfortunately, many companies are not as open with their IP plans and have several stored in their vaults. Even though they no longer have anything to gain from them, they refuse to see them return with someone else.

Source: Tango Gameworks

What we don’t understand is precisely this. Is it simply a matter of not sharing the money with someone else? What is the point of having beloved IPs stored away so that they never see the light of day again? It would even be more profitable to earn even a little by sharing the profits between an external developer studio and the publishers than just living off of memory.

Especially since many of these forgotten IPs aren’t even available on newer consoles to attract new audiences. Users are left with no choice but to resort to piracy or get hold of older consoles to play them.

We must not forget the sales side that initially killed Hi-Fi Rush.

Of course we know that there is the sales side. After all, it was precisely for this reason that Hi-Fi Rush died before coming back to life. This was precisely the reason given when Tango Gameworks was closed. They killed this studio to focus on others with projects that could make them a fortune sooner and with more certainty.

Unfortunately, although the public is very vocal about their love for certain things, there is already evidence that they do not always buy despite this devotion that they so often display. For example, they were asking for the return of Prince of Persia only for their latest release to fail to sell as expected. Let’s also remember Rayman, who at the time did not receive as much support with Origins and Legends. In addition, his return in Mario + Rabbids also passed without pain or glory among users.

Source: Xbox.

So surely this is one of the factors why certain companies do not risk doing a bailout in the style of Hi-Fi Rush. They know people love to scream on social media but fail at the moment that matters most. Why bother trying to release a forgotten franchise if there’s a good chance only the biggest fans will buy it? The same thing that decreases more and more as the years go by.

Don’t just expect a rescue of this kind, also support when you need it.

As we always say here, the best way to get noticed by video game companies is with your wallet. If you want to see more of something, buy it, support it, and give it a chance. Especially in the first few months of being on the market, which are the most crucial. Much later and with a multitude of discounts, it would not be much of a help on your part.

We know that’s a lot to ask for with the current state of releases. Sometimes games arrive very broken. But you also have to think that just as there are failures, there are experiences that are already very carefully prepared and are worth a lot, as was the case Hi-Fi Rush.

Source: Tango Gameworks

So next time you see one of your favorite franchises come back to life, support it, buy it, and spread the word to your gaming-loving acquaintances. Only then will studios see that there is opportunity in dormant sagas and might be encouraged to rescue more from the limbo in which they have them.

And on the companies side, it wouldn’t hurt to take a little risk from time to time. We know that COD, Assassin’s Creed and resident Evil They sell very well, but there’s nothing wrong with sometimes giving a chance to other franchises that are equally beloved but rather forgotten. Which franchise do you think should be revived?

