However, this does not mean what many believe. Just because they are part of Microsoft studios does not automatically mean that they will come back to life and be a global success.

Why Microsoft is not the savior you think

Microsoft has not promised anything so far

After the news broke that the purchase was approved, many people on social media celebrated. Some due to the safe arrival of several much-loved titles to Game Pass and others due to the resurgence of certain IPs

Here the question is Who told you that immediately after the purchase Microsoft would start reviving franchises that have been out of the spotlight for a long time? So far the only one that Activision itself said could be back is Guitar Hero. Which would take advantage of Microsoft technologies to improve the experience.

Source: Activision

Outside of them, no plans have been expressed to revive any others. Of course, this does not completely close the door to rescuing franchises. But why many Xbox fans believe this will happen remains a mystery.

A look at the past lets us see that they are not the saviors of IPs that many believe

In fact, a look at the past with other acquisitions and studies shows us that there is no precedent for this to happen. Microsoft has owned Rare for 21 years and in all that time they have done very little with their IPs and mascots of yesteryear.

The last time Conker had his own video game in 2005 with Live & Reloaded. While Banjo-Kazooie only received Nuts & Bolts in 2008. Since those games both characters have been lost in limbo.

On the other hand we have Perfect Dark. In 2005 was the last time we had a new Joanna Dark adventure. After that it was announced that the series would have a reboot. But so far we have no news.

Source: Bethesda

As for Bethesda, it is something different, since its most beloved sagas, The Elder Scrolls and falloutare still very strong and with new titles. Even so, its focus in recent years under the command of Microsoft was towards developing new IPs, such as HiFi Rush and the recent starfield.

Even Microsoft itself is slightly leaving behind the franchises that put it on the map in the first place. With a Halo Infinite which is very distant from the glory days of the Master Chief and a gears of war It looks like he won’t be back soon.. As much as it pains us, it seems clear that the focus is not on looking to the past to bring it back. Of course, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Microsoft owns it, but they are not responsible for bringing franchises back

An important point to consider is that, although Microsoft is the owner, it leaves its studios to act quite freely. That is, it lets them create the games they want. So the decision to revive certain IPs is totally and completely theirs. If for now they have not expressed plans to revive any specific one, that will not automatically change with the purchase.

Source: Activision.

Yes, Microsoft is ultimately in charge of executive decisions. They may even make a recommendation based on sales data. For example, they could ask them to create a new Spyro after a large number of downloads on Game Pass, but it will all depend on how busy the studio is to make it viable.

Plus it takes years to develop a new game. So if a beloved IP does indeed resurface, it will probably do so within a couple of years, at least.

The purchase of studies is not only for the IPs they have

Finally, we must take into account that it is not only because of the IPs that Microsoft bought from the studios that it currently has in its possession. Rather, it is because of what they can contribute in terms of the development of technologies and growth in certain markets.

Call of Duty was the most mentioned name in the purchase of Activision. But in reality the acquisition was more about an attempt to grow in the mobile gaming market, where Activision has a lot of power.

Microsoft does not buy companies with the idea of ​​​​immediately reviving certain IPS. Especially if it doesn’t make sense, financially speaking. After all, we must not forget that the world of video games is a business where the important thing is to generate sales or subscriptions to services.

Source: Xbox

In a way, the responsibility of reviving certain classics depends on the users. If you support and buy the games from your favorite series, they will surely continue to arrive. But if you don’t buy them or wait until a sale, don’t want them to magically reappear.

So no, Microsoft is not the savior of IPs that many believe it to be and a purchase will not automatically bring back all the franchises we want back. But should we ask him to be? Just because you buy a studio should you make sure that all your IPs get the same love? We leave that question for your consideration. Although for our part we believe that perhaps the best way to move forward is not to look to the past, but to focus on the future.

