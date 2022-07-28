The drama for the remake of The Last of Us got good: That if it’s a vile mod, it’s too early or maybe the price is overkill. Various developers in naughty dog they blame the leak, but maybe they should look past the complaints and that the IP has been tainted for a while now.

There are a fair amount of complainers from The Last of Us 2. Eye, the annoyance did not start with the leak that we already knowlet’s just say that it was the perfect excuse for many YouTubers to make firewood from the fallen tree.

The constant delays and the terrible work situation that Naughty Dog workers went through they caused the angry mob on social media to turn on their heads and make a lot of noise back then.

The point is that, despite the fact that it was a good game, the reputation of the second installment of The Last of Us was damaged on all sides. For the fans, the press was sold, PlayStation was the villain, there was no PR plan to fix the situation any time soon.

The rumors about the remake of the first game made things worse, because what for?

The remake of The Last of Us also went through its leak

Time passed and – as a bad joke – the announcement of the remake of The Last of Us was leaked and “ruined the surprise”. Sure, the first trailer made it look good, but something kind of didn’t add up, especially from the price point.

It does not sound logical to give a price of 70 dollars to a remake that at first glance does not seem like such. It even makes you think that the internet video game consumer vigilantes, well, have a point.

Image: naughty dog

The situation got worse when the leak that we have told you about on several occasions arrived. The videos did not do justice to the work, much less the images and, in the end, everything turned out to be material to generate more hate.

The developers at Naughty Dog took to social media to defend their work and, well, people were quick to reply to complain again. The tepache was already watered.

It can be fixed?

Under these circumstances, can The Last of Us’s reputation be fixed? Well, there is no way you can revive Joel from the palazos or that they put multiplayer in the remake.

Lowering the price might work, but that’s not going to happen, much less under the direction of Jim Ryan as the precise PlayStation. A good PR could be to generate interviews with the developers, a lot of positive content from the press or influencers, and something that shows the virtues of the game to divert the situation from the problem. To rush the video of the gameplay was to fall into the game of “the terrorists”.

Image: naughty dog

It’s too late? Perhaps. Most likely, the wave of hatred towards The Last of Us will continue and that when the reviews arrive, the critics – in general – speak well of the remake with only some Digital Foundry-type media being very incisive with everything technical and showing the weak points of development.

Now, a real catastrophe would have to occur so that the remake of The Last of Us does not meet the expected sales.

The lesson here is that Naughty Dog should improve their security or find out who the heck is sabotaging them. Also PlayStation PR needs some tweaking or something, because they never got this huge problem under control.

Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments area. We are also waiting for you on Twitter and Discord.