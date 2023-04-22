













Since some companies have decided to launch their new video games without this option, several network users turned against them. Even saying that this decision would ruin the game. For this reason we began to think and analyze whether it is really necessary to have 60 FPS to enjoy a certain title.

What are the benefits of 60 FPS in video games?

Let’s start with the benefits of 60 FPS. Due to the high number of frames per second, we have a gameplay that feels fluid. For many people this is the ideal way to play. Some companies even work very hard to make this the standard within their titles.

Source: Activision.

Not to mention that the vast majority of monitors and screens have, by default, the minimum characteristic of 60Hz. This speed is also very beneficial in titles such as first-person shooters, action games, or rhythm games. Since the player’s commands are read more accurately. Something vital in very hectic titles.

Of course, everything becomes a matter of balance. Since more FPS gives you a smoother experience, but a lower amount is less demanding on the hardware that plays the game, focusing on other aspects, such as resolution.

It is a matter of preferences and options

Since some gamers prefer graphics quality instead of 60 FPS, many current games come with the option to enjoy it in two modes: those that allow better graphics and those that allow more frames. This is talking about consoles, since PC gamers can move the specifications they want to play with left and right. Everything to reach what they consider the most balanced mode.

However, lately some games chose to only allow 30 FPS and not one more. Completely removed the option for console players. Which already caused a fight. On one side are those who demand that studios deliver their games with the option to run at 60 FPS and on the other who believe that this is not necessary. Who is right?

Source: XboxOn

To be honest, the difference between 30 FPS and 60 FPS is hardly noticeable on consoles with very common monitors or screens. Especially if you’re not looking for it. Even those who want it, only realize it thanks to different software that graphically shows you how many frames a game is running at.

Nor can we forget that this discussion is one that was born recently with the advancement of video game technologies. There are many people who have been enjoying this medium all their lives and they surely never thought about the speed at which their favorite titles from 1964 were going. With that being said it is apparent that a game doesn’t need to go at 60 FPS to be entertaining for people. Although it looks better that way.

60 FPS may not be necessary in gaming, but we shouldn’t criticize those who ask for it

While 60 FPS isn’t necessary, that doesn’t mean the people who demand it are wrong to ask for it. After all, this resolution has been one of the biggest selling points of the new generation of consoles. Which are also perfectly capable of achieving it.

Not to mention that they are devices that represent a great investment on the part of the players. If they already paid so much for the latest technology Why shouldn’t they demand that studies get the most out of it?

Source: Square Enix.

On the study side. Why not add this option early on and force players into something they don’t want? At the end of the day, it’s all about making consumers happy with the final product. So limiting the options will only bring negative consequences.

So if the studios continue with these actions in the future be prepared to continue hearing these complaints. Especially if more people become fans of 60 FPS. Are you one of those who want this speed or do you care? Tell us in the comments.

