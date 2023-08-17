













In our opinion, the future of the industry could be in these games. Since lack of money, they focus more on creating unique and unforgettable experiences that often last in the hearts of those who give them a chance.

Why are indies the future of video games?

Video games seek to generate money, but some studies make the minimum effort

The video game industry has always been about making money. There is no way to deny it. However, it seems that now the big companies focus more on getting a lot of money from their users instead of creating memorable new experiences.

This is especially noticeable in today’s obsession with games as a service. Since it seems that each company wants to have its own at any cost. Which is already causing a saturation. We can also see it in the exploitation of nostalgia with various collections of beloved franchises and re-releases of quite old video games.

Source: Rockstar Games.

Yes, there are some who are grateful for the opportunity they present and the news they add. But there is also a proliferation of those that are mere ports that also dare to go out with current launch prices.

Although we also understand companies. After all it is quite long and expensive to develop a brand new game. That is why they seek to keep players hooked with these relaunches.

But it is precisely for this reason that indies can be a great help. While the studios focus on their expected triple A, the indies can create newer things and take more risks.

The indies have more things at stake and therefore try harder

Indie game developers have a lot more creative freedom even though they don’t have the big millions to make titles with realistic graphics and extremely complex mechanics. However, they fix everything by concentrating more on the narrative aspect or creating a gameplay loop that is engaging for players.

Some examples that come to mind are Hades, Grey either tunic. Video games that captivated players with great stories and a unique visual section that will not let you forget them soon.

Source: Finji

Also, because the success or failure of their games carries a much greater weight, they tend to try harder. While for large companies it would simply be a slump from which they recover in the following fiscal year.

Let’s just remember Cuphead. A title that arose from the desire of two brothers to make a video game with handmade art. Their passion led them to mortgage their house and ask for loans from the bank. But in the end it was all worth it as it became one of the most beloved games of recent years.

This passion for creating new experiences is what we feel is lacking within the industry. That is why we must support it as soon as we know of a study that did the impossible to share its creation with us.

There must be a balance between triple A video games and indies

Of course we are not saying that the big triple-A titles should disappear. But perhaps the video game industry should find a better balance between making money and creating memorable works.

Yes, it is necessary to release games whose commercial success is assured so that the gears continue to move. But it is also worth it for companies to rediscover their passion for creation.

Source: Supermassive Games

The giants of the industry should look at what the indies that achieve great success with critics and the public are doing. If they have those achievements with so few resources, what stops big companies?

Unfortunately, the solution to the current situation in the industry is not that simple. It is not enough to simply copy what small studios do. But paying attention to them could be a great first step. And we know that we seem like a broken record, but as players we must also support what is new. Otherwise we will be stuck in this cycle of sequels, remakes and remasters to infinity and beyond.

