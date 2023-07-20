













However, this could represent a long-term problem for both developers and players. After all, getting to create something that manages to differentiate itself from the competition and keep the public captive is very difficult. While players will not have time to complete all the battle passes that are thrown at them.

Points to note about games as a service

It’s easy to see the appeal of games as a service

It’s easy to see why games as a service are so attractive to companies. Since in the end they are products from which you can constantly be making money no matter how much time has passed since its release.

For the players there are also benefits. Many of them are free to play or are launched with a lot of content if they are paid. In addition to that for an investment they can get what could be days, months or even years of fun.

In addition to presenting a good recreation option. Since they usually do not ask to spend a lot of time if all you want is to jump into a few games before going to sleep. You just play for a while and that’s it, without caring that you can get stuck in the story or something like that.

Of course, most have their battle passes with which you can create some addiction. Since you will be playing almost all the time doing daily and weekly missions in order to get that skin that you want so much. But how long can we be like this and with how many games as a service?

As many games as a service causes them to collide with each other

Many games as a service are quite fun and there is a lot of variety these days for different types of tastes. From battle royale, to football with carts and little men competing not to fall.

But have you ever thought about the last time you tried to finish two different battle passes at the same time? Surely if they ever tried, they did not succeed or they did it by spending a lot of time.

Inevitably completing battle passes requires a lot of effort and a very good part of your time. Although some games give you double experience for special events or something like that. This in turn makes games as a service cannibalize each other in a certain way. They do become fun, but at some point you will leave one abandoned for spending more time on the other.

Some may say that we already do this with normal games. Maybe so, but the difference is that in these titles we can go back whenever we want and everything will be there. In games as a service we can miss a lot of content if we leave them for a while.

Such a saturated market is already putting players on their guard

We already established that games as a service can interfere with each other. Unfortunately, corporations want to jump at any cost to this trend. What is already creating a supersaturation of these experiences.

Having so many at the same time also causes players to be more cautious with each new release. Since unfortunately the lifespan of games as a service is determined by its popularity. Players may have one that they loved and like to play all the time. However, half the world did not get the attention, which will cause them to close their servers.

Most of these games do not have a single player component, so if they do not hit the audience, the investment of those who bought skins or weapons or battle passes will be totally lost.

The worst thing is that there is no way to determine if certain games as a service will be popular or not. In the end it will always be a bet. Although the responses on social networks always help to see how the public reacts long before the start.

If games as a service keep coming, there could be a collapse

Speaking of public responses, we’re already starting to see some disdain for Games as a Service. Many recently announced already received some negative criticism simply for being games as a service. Some have not even had samples of how they will be played and are already in the eye of the hurricane.

Another of the most persistent complaints about these games is that some companies are taking beloved IPs for their single player experiences and converting them to this model. Despite these, as we already said, there are many more of these games as a service on the way that we still don’t know if they could generate traction or not.

Unfortunately, if they keep cramming us with projects with this model, it might collapse at some point, leaving only a few survivors. Still when we were young and beautiful we could keep up with multiple battle passes. But if the situation continues like this, not even the player with all the free time in the world could not keep up with them.

