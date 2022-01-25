Yeah the world turned upside down when microsoft announced that he is in inevitable buying process ActivisionBlizzard. That has generated a lot of conversation among the fanboys who want to express an opinion for everything.

First of all, it’s almost 70 billion dollars, almost 10 times what you paid microsoft for Zenimax Y Bethesda. The purchase of ActivisionBlizzard It is among the largest in history and surely the one that will bring the most remuneration to those from Redmond.

The point is that many think that, for this reason, the games of ActivisionBlizzard they won’t come out in PlayStation. Like I said before, fanboys have put out all kinds of memes and statements about something they don’t know and maybe don’t want to understand.

We are going to explain all of this in this edition of Glitch with which we want to explain if this purchase is going to affect you or not.

Activision Blizzard + Game Pass = Love?

It is almost a fact that microsoft wants to GamePassin all its presentations, be the object that everyone wants to play with, not only because of the price, but also because you won’t need a console to enjoy it.

They already have everything Xbox Studios, Bethesda, EA Play that goes on ActivisionBlizzard. That translates into the games of Diablo, Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro and many more in a single service and under the same fee.

All of that sounds pretty cool, but what’s worth it is the possible return of some long-forgotten franchises that might deserve a second chance, provided they find the right creative: Guitar HeroTony HawkHaxen and many other games.

As you already noticed, ActivisionBlizzard can give you something more microsoft than the games of the penultimate generation in GamePassthere is much more and that is the true value of the brand.