However, some sectors of the gamer world began to question the merits of this sequel. They even criticized such high ratings directed towards a title that, to quote, ‘looks like a mobile game’. Of course, this already opened a debate on social networks, from which we could not stay out. For this reason, we ask ourselves what is more important when creating a video game: the graphics or the fun it can give us?

The definition of what video games are could already give us the answer

From the name of these media we could already find a simple answer. They are called video games or video games. If we go to the definition of what it is to play in the dictionary we find the following: ‘Carry out an activity or do a thing, generally exercising some capacity or skill in order to have fun or be entertained‘. Nowhere in the definition do we find a device that says, have fun or be entertained while we enjoy photorealistic environments in 8k and at 120fps.

Source: Nintendo.

In the specific example of Tears of the Kingdom we are looking at a living representation of the definition of play. Since Nintendo released us into a large open world where we can exercise our skills and ability to solve problems and entertain ourselves. If you don’t believe us, just take a look around the social networks and you will find thousands of videos of fans unleashing all their creativity in this new adventure through Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom is not the only example of fun without high graphic quality

Of course Tears of the Kingdom It’s not the only example of a great game with graphics that aren’t up to the highest industry standards. In fact, the previous two winners of the game of the year at The Game Awards: Elden Ring and It Takes Two They don’t have the best graphic quality, but they manage to captivate you with their gameplay.

Elden Ring it gave us what we love about FromSoftware gameplay in a vast open world where the way forward was laid out precisely by the players. It Takes Two it gave us a tender story about love with quite creative mechanics that also forced us to share the fun with a friend or even a partner.

Source: Hazelight

Even if you want a very recent example, we can also include Hi Fi Rush. A title that despite being one of the funniest of the year, also received a lot of criticism for its graphics. With many users referring to what it supposedly looks like a PS2 game. Which is not true.

Good graphics are not synonymous with good video games

Although it is true that the big video game companies seem to be very committed to the graphic aspect, this does not guarantee that they will be the best titles in history. Take for example The Order 1886which was one of the most impressive video games of the PS4 era. Its level of detail in settings and characters left you stunned. But his players were disappointed in his gameplay. Behind all its beauty was a fairly generic third-person shooter that also lasted very little. In addition to the fact that most of the time you spent from kinematics to kinematics.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

Another very recent example, with excellent graphics, is The Callisto Protocol. Another title that despite its exterior was harshly criticized for its gameplay that was considered repetitive and unfair. If you look for a pattern you will realize that these games were rated poorly for their gameplay. Do you already see the importance of being more fun than beautiful?

Fun and graphics are not fought

Of course, that does not mean that graphics and fun are at odds. In fact, there are many examples of very fun video games with very high-quality graphics. Just in the last few years we had force horizon 5, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart either God of War Ragnarok to name a few.

However, it must be taken into account that the graphic section is actually an additional part, a plus that shouldn’t affect what we think of a game as long as its mechanics are pretty solid and fun.

Source: Insomniac

We know that many want to get the most out of all the teraflops of their next-gen consoles. We also want. But neither should we close ourselves off just wanting to play games that look like a piece of real life.

At the end of the day, what matters with video games are all the hours of fun and entertainment that they give us, as well as the memories that we create in them. If they do nothing but look good, we’ll say ‘oh, how nice’ and we’ll go back to that ‘cell phone game’ that entertains us so much in those leisure time.

