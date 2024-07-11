All fans of the physical format have just received a hadouken directly to their hopes. Sony announced that it will be scaling back production of disc-based media and eventually stop making them altogether. Which puts one more nail in the coffin that has been coming for years.

Among the reasons they gave for this decision There is the fact that users already prefer to purchase everything digitally. There are very few people who still look for their games, movies and music in tangible forms and prefer the convenience of having everything just a click away.

How much blame do we have for the disappearance of the physical format?

Yes, we left aside the physical format, but due to lack of options.

While it is true that most users prefer digital games, we can also argue that it is not so much by their own decision. Companies push us towards this format even if it is not our favorite. Digital games have been around for years, but until recently it was still pretty easy to find options if you wanted to buy something in physical format.

Unfortunately, perhaps due to the convenience of the companies themselves or to save on supplies, this option was gradually lost. As much as we want, you have to spend a lot of time searching if you want these means.

In fact, stores like Walmart and Best Buy have already announced that this year they will completely stop selling any physical copies of video games, music and movies. They also cited low sales, but what if you don’t offer it how you want people to buy it?

Even the option of buying games on Amazon is no longer viable as not all of them are available. Only the highly anticipated ones make it to the top, while others that are not so well known even shoot up in price. This also applies to movies and music discs.

Obviously, even though we like this hobby, we are not rich enough to spend millions on physical format. So the lack of supply combined with the fact that there are often discounts in digital stores inevitably makes us go for this option.

The same companies have been turning their backs on it for a long time now.

This situation will only get worse in the near future. Right now, Sony is the one that is making its plans known, but it is by no means the only video game company that is already starting to turn its back on the physical format. In fact, Xbox also fired several of its employees who were dedicated to making physical copies of its games. Although they did not announce that they will stop making them, this action shows that they are no longer their priority.

Let’s also remember certain games and special editions that were only released digitally. Such as God of War Ragnarok and Spider-Man 2, which only included a download code in their collector’s editions. Even award-winning titles like Alan Wake II and Baldur’s Gate 3 initially only had digital releases.It wasn’t until months later, due to pressure from users, who were encouraged by a physical format launch.

It is clear that this method of distribution is no longer of interest to many companies and that we are rapidly moving towards a completely digital world.

Although digital sounds tempting, many benefits of the physical format are forgotten.

Surely some of our viewers are already calling us alarmists and thinking that there is no problem in leaving the physical format behind. Curiously, something has just happened that reminds us of its importance. A few days ago, an error caused Xbox players to be unable to access their accounts. This also left them unable to play several games in their collection. And we’re not just talking about games with multiplayer components.

This could have been largely avoided if the physical format was still the dominant one. Unfortunately, this is not the case and we have already had just one taste of what can happen. In addition to server crashes, there is also the fact that with digital games we have even less ownership than we had with physical copies.

We even saw how Ubisoft withdrew The Crew Not just from digital stores, but from the libraries of all those who bought it and gave it a chance. What assures us that this won’t happen with other games we get in the future?

The physical format is not without problems

Of course, there are those who will argue that the physical format today would suffer from the same thing. After all, discs only function as keys to download everything digital. But it does go to show how necessary it is to not rely so much on digital. If only things stayed the same, where the entire game came on its disc from the moment you bought it. No waiting for two-hour updates before you could play.

We know that physical format deteriorates, breaks, and can be stolen. But even in this, players have some control. Nothing that a few safes and plastic covers can’t fix. While in the digital format we are at the mercy of companies not going crazy and taking away our access to the games.

We do not deny our part in the death of the physical format, but companies should not hide behind the fact that it is because of us. If they don’t give us options, how else do they expect us to play?

