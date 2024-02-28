













This debate is one that never ends and seems to return every time a new installment is released. But here we believe that this beloved Square Enix saga is much more than just this style of combat.

Why is Final Fantasy so much more than its combat?

We understand the relationship between Final Fantasy and turn-based combat

We start by saying that we have nothing against turn-based combat here. In fact, we enjoyed it quite a bit and we also applaud those games that maintain it and even strive to make us feel like we are in an RPG of yesteryear.

We also understand that it was a mode of combat closely related to final fantasy over the years. There was a whole time where you couldn't talk about their games without thinking about this gameplay. It is quite entertaining to plan strategies, select the best spells, exploit vulnerabilities and assemble the party that best complements each other to emerge well from the battles.

We love turn-based combat but also We understand that for a series to remain current and interesting for players, it must evolve. Especially when you have a saga as long as it is. final fantasy.

Even those who now complain that it's not what it used to be, moving away from turn-based combat, would be just as upset if this game mode remained unchanged after so many years. We have no proof but no doubt either.

Even with evolution, there is respect for the past

We also believe that, at least in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, certain similarities with turn-based combat still remain. Although we can control the actions of Cloud and his team at all times, the use of certain special attacks and items are still subject to the ATB bar.

We cannot use them whenever we please, you have to wait a certain amount of time and this makes each segment of this bar feel quite valuable. This is how this element of strategy is maintained. Do I use it now to heal my wounds? Do I save it for a more powerful attack that brings me closer to victory? Do I take advantage of my allies' attacks to protect myself while I heal?

In some ways it's the same feeling but modernized and more active, which in turn makes the combat more frenetic. Not to mention that there is the option to play in classic mode. Here the characters act on their own. The only thing we players do in combat is select the party and the actions they will do with their ATB bars.

Only with this mode does it show that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Not only is it for new fans of the saga, it also has something for those who enjoy the original gameplay. So those who discard this game just for this excuse show that they do not investigate well and that they only throw hate at it because they are blinded by nostalgia.

Final Fantasy is not just its combat

It was already clear that combat did evolve to give us in a certain way the best of both worlds with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. But we maintain that the series is much more than just its combat. The Square Enix series hasn't gained as many fans over the years for its combat alone. In fact this is one of the aspects that changes the most between deliveries.

Rather, it is their stories full of magic and camaraderie that have managed to transcend and remain in the hearts of millions of fans around the world. Each and every one of these games has given us the opportunity to embark on long fantastic journeys within magical worlds in the company of diverse, interesting and complex allies.

Nor can we forget his messages about destiny, duty and even ecology. Nor their stories where they show that even the person with the most self-doubt is capable of overcoming the greatest challenges. All without leaving aside the moogles, the secondary missions, the confrontations with huge bosses and the excellent villains that we love to hate.

A whole combination of factors make it one of the most beloved series in video games

Final Fantasy as a series is a whole combination of factors that we cannot simplify only in its gameplay. There are an infinite number of things that make it what it is and that keep it as one of the most beloved sagas so many years after its first installment.

If you're a fan of its older era where turn-based combat predominated, that's fine, but we believe that you should not disqualify their new deliveries just because they do not include this. Give them a chance and you will see that there is still a lot of Final Fantasy to love in them and who knows, you may find your love for the saga again and appreciate more what it has done to stay current for almost 40 years.

