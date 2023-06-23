













Obviously, these generated various reactions from the players. From a lot of excitement for the official launch to doubts about the performance of the final product. So much active speech in networks made us think about whether we can really evaluate an entire game for a few minutes of it.

What is the purpose of a demo?

First, it must be made clear that the purpose of a demo is precisely to give a small part of the experience to the players. Give them a taste, but without releasing absolutely everything. As such, the sections present in them are usually carefully chosen by the developers. they may even build an entire build to function as a demo. With things that could disappear from the final release or not be in the same way.

This situation presents us with a double-edged sword. Since the developers could precisely choose a very worked or perhaps the most exciting section of the entire game, while the rest is not as perfect as this glance might indicate.

Source: CD Project Red

Of course we also have the other side of the coin. Perhaps the demo was a last-second decision and the studio didn’t have the time to polish everything on display in that little snippet. However, we cannot deny that releasing a demo at this time is a sign of confidence in the title. After all, releasing one of a pretty broken game would hurt your sales.

These samples don’t just help gamers

This brings us to another point, which is the usefulness of a demo for your own developers. The main one is to gauge the interest of the public in your proposal. Let’s go back to the examples final fantasy 16 and Lies of P. In both cases, it was reported that millions of players downloaded and played their demo, which was surely excellent news for its creators.

In the specific case of final fantasy 16, the number of players who made their presale increased considerably. With everything and that there were several complaints regarding its performance, which had dropped frames.

Source: Square Enix.

Of course, these complaints also brought their positive side. Since shortly after Square Enix announced a day one patch, which will surely be to correct these errors. Which might not have been detected if not for the demo.

Whether you like a demo or not is fine, but it shouldn’t be your only way of evaluating a game.

Although we have already seen that a demo is beneficial for both users and developers, that does not mean that they should not be taken with great caution. At the end of the day, none of these demos will give you the full experience of the game, you will only know that once you have it in your hands and enjoy it from start to finish. That’s why we believe that you shouldn’t judge a game entirely by its demo. Neither positively nor negatively.

We’re sad to admit it, but lately we’ve had several promising games come up short on the hype. So it is best to wait for it to come out and form your own opinion.

Source: Neowiz Games

Of course it’s not bad to get excited or angry about a demo. But you shouldn’t completely eliminate the opportunity to enjoy an exciting thirty-plus hour experience just for thirty minutes you played. Although you shouldn’t jump blindly either, because we could have a very painful landing.

