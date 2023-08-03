













Yes, companies make video games, but as consumers we also have to show them that we are interested in something new that goes further or we will never get out of this vicious circle.

Why try more than already established franchises?

It’s easy to see the appeal of growing certain franchises

From the point of view of the companies, it makes a lot of sense to give a sequel to franchises that were very successful and sold very well at the time.

Nintendo seems to be one of the most criticized for releasing new Zelda and Mario games after more than thirty years. But you have to consider that it does so because every time a new one of these franchises comes out, they sell like hot cakes.. People know them, love them, and they’ve hooked new players for generations. So it’s easy to see why he would want to focus most of his resources on a sequel.

Of course, studios do take some risks when introducing new IPs to the market. However, this is always a bet, because there is no certainty of the way in which the public will receive it. They may have a resounding success and a new winning franchise on their hands or it may not sell as expected, generating millions in losses.

This makes companies prefer to take the safe route by giving us what they have already proven to work. As we have already seen with Ubisoft, which preferred to cancel projects like the sequel to Immortals Phoenix Rising, to dedicate more budget to its most beloved franchises.

It’s not a bad thing to be faithful to certain franchises, but you also have to try new things

Of course we are not saying that it is wrong to buy the same franchises all the time. After all, they are liked by the public for a reason and have so many fans. But you don’t have to be afraid of the new either.

Also, we must learn to take games for what they are and not for what we want them to be. Since lately we have seen a lot of this phenomenon that unrealistic expectations are placed on something. An example of this could be The Callisto Protocol. A title that many expected to be the spiritual successor to dead space. Although the title was not a masterpiece, it was entertaining. Even so, it was harshly criticized for being quite different from what fans expected.

There are games that want to be their own entity and possibly start their own genre. So there’s no point in comparing them to something else.. If we enjoy the games without expecting them to be similar to another one, it is very possible that we will be very gratified. There they have deliveries like Hades, Cult of the Lamb either Vampire Survivors whose unique premises earned them many fans and critics’ awards.

In addition, we must not forget that even the largest franchises once started as an original bet of their respective companies.

If we don’t show our support, we won’t have news to enjoy

As they say in Ratatouille: the world is often cruel to new talent. And in videogames, gamers tend to be very harsh with titles that they barely know. New things need friends and, above all, people who buy and support them. After all, this is the only way in which we will be able to receive new proposals and that the studies take more risks.

Of course, like everything in this life, there will be new projects that do not fulfill what they promise or are simply bad. Not only because they are new do they automatically become jewels. However, there are many jewels that die into oblivion because the public did not catch their attention. That is why we must dare to try new things. Maybe your new favorite game is hidden behind all those sequels you have on your radar.

Do you think the studios are doing the right thing by releasing more sequels or should they start betting on new IP’s? Tell us in the comments

