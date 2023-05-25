













Of course the response to the ad was quite negative. But are people right to complain? Here we start to analyze if the inclusion of this class of guests in the dubbing really affects so much.

The startalents are not something new in the world of dubbing

For those of you unfamiliar with the term, startalents they are media personalities, not specifically dedicated to dubbing, but are invited to lend their voices as a way to increase the appeal of certain films. This practice is nothing new, in fact it has been around for decades. That is why we have seen singers, comedians, TV actors and even news presenters give their voice to some characters.

Of course, over the years we have seen varying levels of success with these tactics. From guests who took over the character, to those who were immediately replaced in the sequel.

Source: Dreamworks

Some of the examples that have done it well are Eugenio Derbez, who is already practically one with the Donkey in Shrek. Nor can we forget Omar Chaparro in the trilogy of Kung Fu Panda and the actress Angélica Vale as Ellie in the saga of The Ice Age.

Unfortunately it seems that there are more cases in which voices are chosen that do not quite fit the character, but were chosen simply because of the fame of their actor.

The poor reception of some of their work is not entirely their fault.

We can argue that the low quality of some dubbing with startalents is not so much because of them, but rather because of the direction of the dubbing or even because of the companies that requested them. After all, this is a business where many of these startalents participate just for the money and not because they genuinely believe in the project or feel any connection to the character they were given.

Source: Dreamworks

To this we add that many times these guests are not familiar with the world of dubbing, not even with the world of acting. So their jobs will not be the best. But if companies are foolish in including them just for the financial potential and also don’t demand a better effort from them when making their interpretation, then whose fault is it?

The distaste for startalents increased in recent years due to the guests

The distaste for startalents has increased in recent years due to a generational shift. Television or film personalities have already stopped being called to make way for YouTubers or Influencers, as is the case with Spider-Man.

Here the problem is even greater because these people are generally much further removed from what dubbing is.. Entertaining thousands of people with your movie reviews or playing video games is not remotely the same as playing a character.

Source: Twitter

Perhaps worst of all, in some productions they are already being given more important roles, even leading roles. Which affects the immersion of many people. Precisely because they are not actors, viewers do not feel that they are listening to a character, but rather they are listening to a certain influencer or youtuber who does not make the slightest effort to change his voice.

Could the dubbing industry be at risk?

The inclusion of startalents in such large numbers and large projects can be worrisome for the voice-over industry in general. In fact, recently one of the influencers invited to Spider-Man revealed that they had not paid him anything. So he considered that the company had saved the work of a professional actor that he would have charged. Is this what awaits us? A dubbing industry built on marketing favors and trade-for-reach? Where will be the art of acting?

Yeah Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a success in its dubbed version, perhaps it will send the message that it is better to call more influencers to give their voice in future projects. Taking away opportunities from dubbing actors who literally live and have prepared for years to do so.

Source: Sony Animation

Some defenders of these startalents shield themselves by saying: ‘well, just watch it in English’. But not all people have such an opportunity. In addition, the previous tape managed to establish itself as one of the jewels of animated cinema when its voice cast did not include any guest stars. What was the need to include them now?

We still don’t know how the dubbing of the new film will be spider-man. But the story, and some released clips, seem to indicate a less than encouraging result. Do you think it will affect your box office when it finally opens?

