













Glitch: Current fanboys don’t like it at all









Now, we also carefully study his attitude. After analyzing the various scenarios we found something very curious and it has to do with the fanboys who not only consume this site, but also social networks and so on.

This group of individuals complains about “the glass generation” or also about the boomers – who are usually older than them -. But what about the others? Don’t those fit into any social circle?

In this week’s glitch we take on the task of discussing this consumer fanboy who is not going anywhere.