Since the purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Xbox was announced, fans of the brand immediately began with a question related to Call of Duty: Will it be on Game Pass? After months without an answer we now finally know that Black Ops 6 It will be the first completely new installment of this series to be available in the catalog of this famous Xbox service.

In addition, some previous installments are supposedly coming out in the coming days, starting with last year’s controversial Modern Warfare 3. While its inclusion in Game Pass was expected, we believe this could be counterproductive. Since it would go from being one of the best-selling sagas to losing millions and even affecting its quality.

Why are we worried about Call of Duty and its arrival on Xbox Game Pass?

Call of Duty is a sales beast and there’s no denying it

Whether we like it or not, there is no way to deny the tremendous sales behemoth that it is. Call of Duty. No matter how disappointing one of their releases is, their fans are there with their hands in their wallets, ready to throw their dollars at them. In fact, according to estimates from the Statista website, The series has already generated more than $30 billion over its 21-year history. Which already makes it one of the most successful in the entire history of video games.

This huge success was one of the points discussed during the entire trial for the Activision-Blizzard purchase. PlayStation admitted that it was one of the best-selling games on its consoles and that was why it was against the purchase. At the time, they thought this would mean Microsoft would immediately make these shooters a PC and Xbox-exclusive franchise, putting it at a disadvantage.

Source: Activision.

However, Xbox also knows the money-printing machine it has in its hands. From the beginning, they assured that they would not take away the series’ multiplatform status since it did not make any financial sense to them. How are you going to miss out on all the console sales to focus on just one? Especially considering that their own console isn’t the best selling one.

Of course, this success we are talking about is from when Activision-Blizzard was independent and sold its copies at full price on both PlayStation and Xbox.But what will happen now that it will be in a subscription service at no additional cost?

Xbox Game Pass could take a big chunk out of COD’s sales

Xbox Game Pass is one of the most popular gaming services. After all, with a simple payment you already have access to hundreds of titles. Some even arrive on the service from the day they are released and at no additional cost.

Despite all its benefits, it is increasingly noticeable that it affects the sale of games. Although both Xbox and its fans say otherwise, certain actions prove otherwise. For example, we have the recent events with Tango Gameworks and Hi-Fi Rush. Despite being a critical success and having millions of players on Game Pass, this did not translate into sales, ultimately leading to the closure of this studio.

Source: Xbox.

Hellblade IIanother game that went straight to Game Pass, also had a very poor performance. It ranked number 37 in sales on Steam and number 21 on Xbox’s own stores. Very disappointing for a game they had so much faith in.

Of course, Call of Duty would have the advantage of being multiplatform and a renowned franchise, so its sales would surely not be so disastrous in general. Although we’ll see how it fares on Xbox, where it will already be part of the Game Pass Ultimate catalog.

However, earning seventy dollars for each copy sold is not the same as earning a percentage of the players’ subscription. Even the former CEO of Activision has spoken several times about the impossibility of bringing these military shooters to Xbox Game Pass. Mainly because the service was not considered profitable. Of course, now the company is under another management.

Its arrival on Xbox Game Pass could affect the quality of the next Call of Duty

However Have you noticed how since the introduction of Game Pass there have been very few games from Xbox studios that truly break the mold? Gears of War He is just preparing his return, Halo Infinite He is already hated by his fans, Starfield It has dropped quite a bit in players and we don’t want to talk about Redfall.

To make a quality game like this Call of Dutyyou inevitably have to put a considerable investment into it. But how can you invest if you’re practically giving away your new games to Game Pass subscribers? Where do you get the money to have new and exciting experiences?

Source: Activision

Game Pass just got a price increase, now costing $19.99. While Xbox hasn’t revealed exactly how it works, it’s safe to expect that not all of this revenue will go to the developers of a specific game. After all, the service includes hundreds more.

Call of Duty comes from a long history of being a sales champion on Xbox, PlayStation and at one point even on Nintendo. It has always sold very well on all of these consoles and at full game price. This is precisely why he had the capital to make his games so engaging, with amazing action scenes and some of the best graphics around. Play the trilogy Modern Warfare original or the first Black Ops and you will see that they are still holding up very well.

But what will happen now that it can only rely on PlayStation and PC to stay afloat? Will they be able to continue with their big shows or will they have to settle for doing the bare minimum due to lack of capital?

Black Ops 6 could be decisive for the future of COD and Xbox Game Pass

Right now Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It could be a turning point for both the series and Xbox Game Pass. On the one hand, there is the question of how the public will receive this new installment. After all there are still fans upset that Modern Warfare 3 arrived with a laughable amount of content. Will users really be willing to give the series another chance?

As for Xbox Game Pass, we already saw what caused the price increase. Now it remains to be seen if the addition of this franchise to the service helps them increase the number of subscribers. After all, they are currently stagnating. Between 2023 and 2024 they only grew by 1%. Which no longer makes it so profitable and is the reason why we see so many cross-platform games from Xbox lately. They want to look for sales elsewhere, because their users just don’t buy.

Source: Activision

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 looks great, but you also have to consider that it’s been in development for years. In fact, it began to be made in 2020, when the purchase of Activision-Blizzard was not even on the agenda. At least not publicly.

So there’s a chance that this is one of the last CODs that was made with all the sales power of its predecessors and not just with Microsoft’s money. It will be the next one that really shows us the effects of its arrival on Xbox Game Pass since its launch. Will it be another disappointment or a memorable release?

