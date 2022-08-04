The purchase of Activision Blizzard – complete with King – isn’t complete yet. Several regulatory bodies around the world have to approve this movement that wants to achieve microsoft. From Brazil a document appears in which Sony exposes – from their point of view – with little balls and sticks, what they consider could happen if Call of Duty becomes an Xbox exclusive. Is that fear justified?

The first installment of Call of Duty came out in 2003 on PC and Mac. At that time, it turned out to be a game praised by specialized critics and it already smelled like it could be a big franchise. A couple of years passed and since 2005, with the second installment, this series became annual. Between Infinity Ward, Treyarch and sometimes Sledgehammer Games, they took turns developing what took more or less 3 years per game.

Although it is an annual franchise, Activision manages to make Call of Duty sales, even in its worst year, exceed many major titles. In 2021 alone, Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War were among the top 10 best-selling games in the playstation store in North America and that’s something Sony doesn’t want to lose.

What is Sony’s fear?

What is the fear of the Japanese company? If Microsoft takes over Activision Blizzard, it becomes the owner of Call of Duty and other franchises, the ones you would put on your Xbox Game Pass service. By contracts, the aforementioned series will be multiplatform for three more games counting the new Modern Warfare IIwhatever comes next would be in the creative hands of Microsoft and anything could happen.

Many gamers would end up going after the console where it would be cheaper to play Call of Duty and with the proposed scheme that would be Xbox and thanks to Game Pass. Does Sony have the tools to compete with that? They say no, it would even take years to build something similar to Microsoft’s service, which they already started with the new PlayStation Plus.

This statement seems like a blow to the PlayStation studios, however, the combined sales of all the God of War Y The Last of Us they don’t compare to what you do Call of Duty in a handful of years. But, it’s not just the aforementioned games, beyond Minecraft, microsoft it does not have another IP of the same size as CoD. Neither Halo, Gears or Forza are at the same level.

Nintendo is the only one that more or less can compete and it is not for Mario or Zelda, but for Pokémon and by a significant margin. As long as Sony doesn’t have that exclusive IP that sells consoles in a real way, he has no way to put his hands in case Call of Duty becomes exclusive to a platform or service.

Sony would have to somehow compete with Call of Duty if it loses it

Of course, the situation should put creative minds to develop a competition, a game, whatever to be able to live up to the situation.

Is Call of Duty really unrivaled? Maybe Grand Theft Auto, but that game is measured differently. Minecraft? That already belongs to Microsoft and is also measured by another yardstick. fortnite? Games as a service are another matter entirely. Maybe FIFA, but everything will change from 2023 with that series.

Let’s not lose sight of the obvious, Sony does not want to lose customers, even those who have not yet bought a PlayStation 5. It is very likely that the acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard by Microsoft, because the video game market is VERY BROAD, especially when we add mobiles and it could not be considered some kind of monopoly.

So it will be a matter of time before we meet with a new reality and it is the one where Call of Duty is multiplatform, but it is part of the Game Pass service and you end up playing it from your cell phone thanks to the cloud without a console and with a lag with which you will wish you were not born.