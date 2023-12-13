













This caused many to immediately start comparing it to other superhero games and complaining that it will be an exclusive. But here we are of the idea that there is nothing wrong with this and that it is time to give more comic book heroes the opportunity to have their own video game.

Why should we be excited about Blade's announcement?

Blade is not the first superhero video game but it could set a good precedent

Superhero video games are nothing new. Practically since this medium has existed there have been some dedicated to different comics legends. However, they do not usually come out of the typical and most popular ones. We've lost count of how many there are about Batman, Spider-Man and the X-Men. So the fact that they announce one for a hero like Blade is a hopeful sign.

In comics there are thousands of heroes who have not had the opportunity to jump to another medium. In addition, they have skills that could be interesting in a video game.

Source: Arkane Lyon.

Although not many details were given, we already imagine what it could be like. Blade. An action game that allows you to complete your missions with the typical freedom that Arkane titles give us. And this is one of the things that excites us the most. A studio with experience giving a chance to a hero who had not had his own title.

Criticism is already raining down on the game just because of the possibility of it being exclusive

Gamers for some reason feel the need to compare superhero games. But what is the need? Almost all of them are very different from each other. With the departure of Spider-Man 2many began to compare it with the saga batman arkham. Although the truth is that it was clear that they were attempts to discredit simply by being exclusive. Both games are very good and take advantage of their respective heroes.

Unfortunately these same disqualifications are already seen with the announcement of Blade. With a large number of netizens saying that he is a worthless and second-rate hero, for the simple fact that he could be exclusive to Xbox.

Source: Sony.

First of all You should at least see some of its gameplay before making any judgments.. Secondly, this is a hero that we have not seen in the medium and there is not much point of comparison. Why discredit now? We still don't know anything about it and perhaps even when it comes out it will become one of the highest rated superhero games or one of the most unmissable.

We must not forget that at first Rocksteady was not considered the right one for batman because it was a small company. Now look at them with an award-winning trilogy and a new superhero game on the way.

Other games have already shown that characters like Blade also have a place in video games

Currently the most popular superhero games are Spider-Man and Batman, but they are not the only ones, nor should they be. As we already said, there are many heroes who deserve their chance in the middle, but others have also already shown their worth.

An example is the game Guardians of the Galaxy developed by Eidos Montreal. He saw what makes the team special and exploited it to give us one of the best superhero titles in recent years.

Source: Eidos

Ultimately the variety of studies and visions is beneficial for the players. We don't know what Arkane will do with Blade, but his work on titles like Deathloop or Dishonored should be enough to get us excited.

Furthermore, we do not understand the hatred towards the vampire slayer, when other heroes also have games on the way from different studios. Like Black Panther and Iron Man whose new virtual adventures will be developed by EA Games teams.

The most important thing should be that those in charge of these games understand very well what makes these heroes so well known and loved. All to give their fans an experience that truly makes them feel like themselves.

We could be facing a Pandora's box

The fact that Blade Whether exclusive or not, it should be the least of it. Well, in the end this is beneficial for competition in video games and for new ideas to emerge to experiment and stand out from the rest. That's why we insist that a game with a hidden character like Blade It could be a Pandora's box towards a promising future.

Source: Arkane Studios

Maybe the studios will see the potential of these characters and come up with much more and more varied characters in the future. We love Batman and Spider-Man. But can you imagine a new one from the Hulk? How about one from Flash? Dr Strange? The possibilities are endless, but we won't see them anymore if we start hating these games when they haven't come out yet.

