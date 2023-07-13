













Glitch: Are the minigames that bad? | EarthGamer







Not to mention, they are seen as proof that these media can be more than just entertainment. That’s why we started to think if they really deserve all the hate they get or if it’s just an offense that fanboys release simply for attacking without having enough arguments.

The videogames keep the fun but also give us something more

Of course, what we are looking for when enjoying a video game is precisely fun through the use of our knowledge or skills. The so-called pelijuegos do not completely leave this behind, since they also have their good gameplay parts, which often complement their stories.

We would even say that the best ones are those that fluently combine both aspects. Since it is undeniable the level of satisfaction that comes with defeating huge bosses in a cinematic way. At the end of the day, we’re still having fun, albeit with better graphics, more production value, and much heavier, more produced action scenes.

Source: Square Enix

Surely many of us who grew up with retro video games imagined our great final battles against Dracula or Sigma just like that. Only now the advancement of technology allows us a more amazing enjoyment.

They do have the term of dangerous games, but not in a derogatory way, but because they give us all the excitement of a Hollywood-style film but with the interactivity and immersion that only games can offer.

These titles give much more weight to the narrative

Another of the benefits of video games is that their creators strive to give us much more compelling stories. Probably to keep us interested while we are not playing. By being in control of the character we create an even deeper connection to the narrative. Not to mention, this won’t be complete without our input. There are even games whose paths change depending on the player’s decisions.

This complexity has also caused interest in learning about certain franchises to grow from people who are not as familiar with the video game medium. We have already seen this with the adaptation of The Last of Us, one of the greatest examples when it comes to movie games, whose story managed to captivate both in games and in a television series.

Source: Sony.

Is something really so bad that it makes millions of people emotional? We think not and what titles of this type can be a great tool to show that video games can be something more

There is a lot of criticism of the dangerous games but they do not realize that everyone is already doing them

Unfortunately we know that the term pelijuegos is used derogatorily and specifically to attack PlayStation. Although it could be said that they are the ones who do the most, they are not the only ones. Many companies with triple-A titles have already made the leap to offer more cinematic experiences with their video games. Which makes clear not only their value but also that there is a market for them. If not, why would they continue to do them?

Only this year the remakes of dead space and resident evil 4 they added more Hollywood touches to their stories, but without neglecting their captivating gameplay. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor offered us a jedi adventure full of playable content that also gave us one of the best stories in the galactic saga so far.

Source: Respawn

Nor can we forget upcoming titles such as Hellblade 2one of the most anticipated video games by Xbox fans, whose first installment meets all the requirements to be considered one of the best video games.

Even Nintendo, which usually gives us installments that focus more on fun, has also entered a bit into the dangerous games with examples such as Bayonetta 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Criticizing them so much will not stop them from coming

Of course, there are some dangerous games that abuse and have us watching three hours of cinematics for 15 minutes of gameplay. These yes nor how to defend them. However, we believe it’s a mistake to lump everyone into the same stereotype and treat them as some of the worst gaming experiences in the world.

In addition to the fact that we are sure that many of those who complain about the dangerous games do not hesitate to enjoy one when they have the opportunity. After all there are some statistics that show that even titles with a lot of gameplay are not finished by the users who download them. So what do players really want?

Source: Sony.

But hey, as they say, taste is broken into genres and if you don’t like dangerous games, that’s fine. Just don’t dedicate your whole life to throwing all the hate you keep in your being at them. The only thing you will achieve is wear yourself out as surely these types of games will continue to come and push the industry forward.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.

(Visited 27 times, 27 visits today)