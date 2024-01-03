













After all, the company seems to be stronger than ever and what it announced for 2024 frankly fills us with excitement.

Why 2024 is the year of Xbox

Xbox studios have a lot coming

In June 2023, Xbox held a special showcase where it showed off several of the titles it had on the way. It was here where he showed that his exclusive catalog will expand considerably.

In addition to some returning sagas, such as Fable and Stalker 2, it is also giving its studios the opportunity to explore fields and give us new intellectual properties. In the same presentation they introduced us to titles such as Towerborne, Avowed, South of Midnight and Clockwork Revolution, to name a few. All of them seemed very attractive and could be worth buying.

In this way Xbox shows that Their studies are healthy and very possibly working on what they want, which is surely reflected in the final product. Not to mention the studios they just acquired with the Activision-Blizzard-King purchase, which could help paint an even more promising picture.

The addition of Activision games to Game Pass is sure to increase its subscribers

Since we mentioned the purchase of Activision, it has enormous potential to strengthen Xbox. Not only because of what they could do in the future, but also because of the addition of their games to Game Pass.

Although it has its detractors, There is no way to deny that Game Pass is very popular. Because who will want to miss the opportunity to have so many games with a simple monthly fee.

Now if we add Activision-Blizzard games to the offer, we could have a huge boost for this service in the future. Although the purchase was closed in October 2023, there was no time for Xbox Game Pass to add Activision titles to the service. But that will surely change in 2024.

There are still no dates or news about this happening, but we are certain that it will happen. What would be the point of buying this great studio and its beloved IPs if they don't take advantage of them? It is even possible that in these first weeks of the year they will announce the initial wave of games coming to the service.

Activision has very popular sagas such as Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro. Adding these games so loved by millions will surely increase Game Pass subscribers. It could even give him his best year.

Xbox is open with what it plans for its future

Although 2024 seems like it will be a great year for Xbox, we also believe that it will be the beginning of a kind of resurgence for the company after what happened with Xbox One. With Xbox Game Pass they are having a success that is giving them several followers . The addition of Activision games could increase its subscriptions and it also has a very good game offering on the way.

It is precisely this last point that excites us the most. Well, Xbox has been quite communicative about its future plans. We already know that they work on a game of Indiana Jones and recently announced one of Blade by Arkane Studios. And who knows what they are planning with some of Activision's most beloved sagas.

The future looks bright for the company and if they continue to be as forthcoming, consumers will stay tuned to see what else they can enjoy. This is how they will have it returning to their services and their consoles.

Regardless of who it is, 2024 will be the year of Xbox

Barring some catastrophic failure, 2024 is already shaping up to be a big year for Xbox. So much so that anyone who does not yet have one of their consoles may consider buying one.

It is clear that they still have a lot to offer and that they are taking the necessary steps to remain within the big three of the industry. Which in the end benefits us too much due to the competition and the options that this brings.

Although Phil Spencer said that possibly in 2027 the Xbox division would disappear, we doubt that will be the case. Even in the next three years we could see it getting stronger than ever.

