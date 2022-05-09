Scientists fromUniversity of Surrey carried out a seven-year project concerning glioblastoma multiforme and the development of new therapeutic approaches for a cancer cerebral among the most difficult. The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal BMC Cancer. Glioblastoma multiforme: some details on the new study In a studio peer-reviewedthe University of Surrey team of experts revealed that a short chain of amino acids (the HTL-001 peptide) is effective in targeting and inhibiting the function of a family of genes responsible for the growth of glioblastoma multiforme. Hox . The study was conducted on cellular and animal models. The HTL-001 peptide used in the study has undergone safety testing and is suitable for patient testing. These studies have been considered in GBM and other cancers.

Hardev PandhaProject Leader Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Surrey, said: “People with Glioblastoma Multiforme have a five percent survival rate over a five-year period, a figure that hasn’t improved in decades. Although we are still at the beginning of the process, our seven-year project offers a glimmer of hope to find a solution to the dysregulation of the Hox gene, which is associated with the growth of glioblastoma multiforme and other cancers, and which has proven to be a an elusive goal for so many years “.

Paradoxically, the Hox genes are responsible for healthy growth of brain tissue but are normally silenced at birth after vigorous activity in the growing embryo. However, if they come again “turned on“Inappropriately, their activity can lead to cancer progression. Hox gene dysregulation has long been recognized in GBM. See also Watch out! Girl saves her mother from dying in her sleep, an abnormal snoring alerts her

The project was carried out in collaboration with the universities of Surrey, Leeds and Texas, and HOX Therapeutics, a start-up of the University of Surrey based in the University’s Surrey Research Park..

The teacher Susan Shortco-author of the study from the University of Leeds, said: “We desperately need new treatment routes for these aggressive brain tumors. Targeting developmental genes such as HOX genes that are activated abnormally in cancer cells could be a new and effective way to stop the growth of glioblastomas and become life-threatening. “

James Culverwell, HOX Therapeutics CEO said: “HOX Therapeutics is thrilled to be associated with this project and we hope that with our continued support, this research will lead to new and effective treatments for both the brain and other cancers where HOX overexpression is a clear therapeutic target. “

Glioblastoma multiforme

is the tmalignant mood more common among brain neoplasms with a global incidence of about 3-4 cases per 100,000 people per year. More frequent in men than in women, it occurs mainly in the age group between 55 and 75 years, with no particular territorial distribution but with a higher incidence in the Caucasian population than in African or Asian populations. See also Sinaloa lawyers do not support Estrada Ferreiro; This Monday they go to present for the second time a complaint of impeachment Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) was defined by WHO 2021 as a diffuse astrocytic glioma without mutations in the IDH genes or histone H3 genes. It is the most common primary brain tumor in humans. Like other astrocytomas, GBM originates from astrocytes, a type of glial cell that are non-neuronal and function to provide structural and biochemical support to the brain’s neuronal network. GBM continues to be a disease with some of the highest unmet needs in oncology, with patients having a median overall survival (OS) of between one and two years. The lack of treatment is mainly due to the inability of drugs to penetrate the blood brain barrier (BBB).

Among the risk factors ascertained by science is exposure to ionizing radiation typical of staying in areas affected by nuclear accidents or radiotherapy treatments. Other factors causing debate in the scientific community interrupt exposure to some pesticides and / or chemicals used in industry (e.g. vinyl chloride), but a greater incidence of this neoplasm is not observed in specific professional categories and have not been achieved conclusive demonstrations in this regard. Instead, it can potentially affect each of us, the prolonged exposure to magnetic fields generated by cell phones. L’electromagnetic pollution which increasingly characterizes our society, should be carefully evaluated and be at the center of adequate awareness campaigns, as recognized by recent judgments of the judiciary in this regard. Finally, a genetic predisposition was observed in a minority of cases (5-10%), especially in association with neurofibromatosis, tuberous sclerosis or Li-Fraumeni syndrome See also LIVE: AMLO Morning Conference today January 28, 2022 Stefano Indraccolo of the IOV of Padua declared, regarding 3 project lines that interest the research: “The first concerns the genetic characterization of cell lines of patients of the associated IRCCS, a very important resource for the in vitro experimentation of targeted drugs. The second aims to to deepen the knowledge on the small sub-population of the long survivors – and they are only 5% “. “The aim of the project is to understand if there are specific genetic or microenvironmental characteristics of the tumor, which go hand in hand with a long survival. The third project – continues Indraccolo – has purely clinical-welfare purposes: thanks to a joint effort it was perfected a panel (the so-called gbm oncochip), consisting of about fifty genes with a high rate of mutation or amplification in this type of tumor “. “The sequencing of the samples using NGS technology will allow us to provide clinical colleagues who request it with a genetic profiling service of Glioblastoma, all in all still not very characterized from this point of view. This profiling can represent the starting point for the treatment of specific subgroups of patients with innovative molecular targeted drugs”, Concluded the scientist.

