Glimmer of hope for Borussia Dortmund: The ailing Westphalia can soon plan again with Thorgan Hazard – the Belgian returned to team training after a long injury break.
Hazard is one of those at BVB who are rarely in the limelight, but are all the more important for success. Whenever the 27-year-old is on the field, he delivers his performance, has a great impact both offensively and defensively. All the more painful that the black and yellow had to get along without Hazard for so long.
In December, the ex-Gladbacher was out because of a strain, on his comeback – in the DFB Cup against Eintracht Braunschweig – he was promptly injured again. And since then had to pause for a month and a half because of a hamstring.
Hazard has already missed 13 Bundesliga games this season, without him his teammates only won six. Not only that, of course, but also because of its lack of it. Because Hazard almost never has a form low and is one of the most constant players at BVB in a healthy state.
Especially in the current phase, when offensive players like Marco Reus, Gio Reyna and Julian Brandt are almost weekly total failures, a hazard would do the team good. His return to team training is therefore an extremely positive sign for the black and yellow, who will have to play against Sevilla (Champions League), Schalke, Bayern (both Bundesliga) and Gladbach (DFB-Pokal) in the next four weeks.
A fit hazard is a huge help in these duels.