Especially in the current phase, when offensive players like Marco Reus, Gio Reyna and Julian Brandt are almost weekly total failures, a hazard would do the team good. His return to team training is therefore an extremely positive sign for the black and yellow, who will have to play against Sevilla (Champions League), Schalke, Bayern (both Bundesliga) and Gladbach (DFB-Pokal) in the next four weeks.

A fit hazard is a huge help in these duels.